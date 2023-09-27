Another Trump indictment and what a coincidence, just as some damning news about Joe Biden's corruption rolls out

Another judicial book thrown at President Trump, and sure enough, it coincided with some very bad news about Joe Biden's corruption.

Start with how news flashed about a New York judge throwing out this ruling to Get Trump at 4:43 p.m. Eastern yesterday:

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president’s companies removed from his control and dissolved. Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans. Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.

Now let's look at the kind of news that came just before it, at 2:08 p.m. Eastern:

🚨BREAKING🚨



I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President.



Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

Well, what a coincidence. The fact that the bad news for Trump tightly followed the bad news for Biden, and swamped the news cycle was so obvious, even the press noticed, or at least, those with brains and a keen sense of the political landscape:

Now we know why the NY judge decided to move on trump today. It's all so obvious. And disgusting https://t.co/KwusGJoDNJ — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) September 27, 2023

Those without brains, the narrative-parroters, the lapdogs, the performing seals, presented this picture, which RealClearPolitics's Tom Bevan couldn't help noticing:

As expected, massive coverage of Trump-related stories across legacy media, but not a single mention of the revelation that Chinese nationals sent $260,000 in bank wires to Hunter Biden in 2019 and listed Joe Biden's home address. pic.twitter.com/OgQP9aLlrl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 27, 2023

The Biden news is serious and bad, showing in concrete terms that a foreign bribe from America's top adversary was paid, it was a big bribe, and Joe Biden was directly involved as the recipient, the bribe itself going to Biden's own home. It also was recent, dating from 2019. And Hunter Biden was living in Malibu at the time the Chinese paid it, meaning, he was not the recipient, so there is no way to blame it on Biden's dissolute and drug-addicted son.

That's a major smoking gun in Biden's impeachment inquiry, and it will be all but impossible for Biden to gaslight his way out of it.

As for the charges against Trump, they were bee ess, generic charges that could be leveled at any real estate developer. Somehow only Trump got them and the timing was amazing.

They were also bee ess because valuing of properties is highly subjective. The judge valued Trump's Mar-a-Lago properties at $18 million, while the vacant lots in the area are going for $400 million. That sounds like corruption on her side of the bench, not Trump's.

As I wrote here, commenting on an attempted Washington Post hit job Trump's banker in San Diego, a good banker always checks out the collateral on a client's loan forms to make his own assessment before offering a loan. This banker profiled in the Washington Post, from Axos Bank, named Gregory Garrabrants, in fact, found the Trump empire to be reasonable and honest, giving the Post's reporter the fisheye by saying:

"It wouldn't matter if I was friends with someone, I'm not going to make a loan that's no good," he said. "I don't like anyone that much."

It's garbage charges, amplified by garbage reporting, and the main aim seems to be to cover up news about Joe Biden's increasingly obvious corruption.

That's despicable machine politics going on here which makes a mockery of justice and shows just how coordinated and sleazy the Biden political machine is. This isn't the first time they've done it -- hit Trump with charges in order to deflect attention from revelations about their own scandals.

What it tells us is that Comer is onto something dangerous for Biden and the Biden machine will stop at nothing to protect its kingpin and take down his rival. Call that corruption piled upon corruption. One can only hope that Comer will recognize that he's over the target and expose these thugs to the max, the getting to the bottom of the whole corrupt foundation of House Biden before they can do any more damage to the country.

Image: Twitter screen shot