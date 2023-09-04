Alex Soros announces shifting priorities to confront the threat of a ‘MAGA’ victory that stands to ‘undermine’ the war in Ukraine

Alex Soros wants to set the record straight: what might look like a retreat in Europe is really just a shifting of priorities to head off the swelling tide of freedom and populism in the West, or what Soros calls the “MAGA-style Republican” movement and President Donald Trump.

Soros, heir of notorious Nazi collaborator George Soros and chair of the Open Society Foundations, authored a brief essay recently published by Politico; from the article:

News reports that the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and Soros are ‘leaving Europe’ are misleading. We are not leaving. … When looking at the current state of Europe, however, it’s clear that our foundation needs to change…. So, as OSF retools the way it works globally, we are shifting our priorities in Europe accordingly. Yes, this means we will be exiting some areas of work as we focus on today’s challenges, as well as those we will face tomorrow. And yes, we will also be reducing our headcount significantly, seeking to ensure more money goes out to where it’s most needed.

As Soros also writes, “we need to be ready and able to respond to an uncertain and dangerous future” which is… ? Well, the threat isn’t a “what” but rather a who. In one of the last paragraphs, we find this:

As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.

The hazard to the globalists is we, the pro-freedom, anti-tyranny holdouts… or the people. The Soros family has an established history of upholding the Nazi cause, whether it’s by aiding the occupying German forces in Budapest during the 1940s, or funding the Azov militants of the Ukrainian military; Soros males have a penchant for fascism, so it’s no wonder they fear the individuals of populism.

Food for thought: I find it very strange that Soros writes “the Continent” as a proper noun—what in the world is he referencing? Is this what they’ve decided to name the yet to be established “cradle” of globalism?

