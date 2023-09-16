Look at all the ways AI is changing transportation and health care

Artificial intelligence, now subject to congressional scrutiny and billionaire powwows in recent news stories, changing everything, it seems, and in ways that may surprise us.

Perhaps the most noticeable way that AI will change how we do things is in transportation.

Autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars and trucks could lead to safer roads, reduced traffic congestion, and increased mobility for people who can’t drive. However, there are ethical questions to be resolved.

If the choice is to save one pedestrian’s life or four passengers in the car who may be killed or injured if the car goes off the road to avoid impact on the pedestrian, then what is the ethical choice to make? Is the pedestrian priority number one or the four passengers in the vehicle? How would an autonomous vehicle make that decision? And if a pedestrian is hit and injured, then who gets sued? Is it the autonomous car company, the owner of the autonomous car, or the passengers in the car or truck that get sued? Also, how good is an autonomous vehicle at following detour signs during road construction or building fires?

Another problem may arise if the autonomous driving vehicle can’t follow police traffic instructions delivered manually after an accident on the road or interstate or in a city. The autonomous vehicles will use AI algorithms to perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and navigate safely but they will probably never be 100% safe even though human drivers are also not totally safe drivers.

Smart traffic lights and road signs equipped with AI can adjust their timing based on traffic conditions, reducing congestion and improving the overall efficiency of road networks. If they are working. In an accident, crime, terrorism, or natural disaster situation, what if they are not?

AI-powered platforms like Uber and Lyft have already disrupted traditional taxi services. AI algorithms are used to match drivers and passengers efficiently. Ride-Sharing and Mobility platforms integrate multiple transportation options such as ride-sharing, public transit, bike-sharing, etc. into a single, seamless service, making it easier for people to plan and pay for their journeys, assuming they have their cell phones and those cell phones are charged.

AI can help predict when vehicles and infrastructure, such as bridges and roads, are neglected and require maintenance. This proactive approach can reduce downtime and prevent accidents, assuming city officials respond to their warnings.

AI is optimizing supply chain operations by predicting demand, managing inventory, and optimizing shipping routes. This results in more efficient and cost-effective movement of goods.

AI can monitor driver behavior and road conditions to prevent some accidents. It can also assist drivers with features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency braking.

AI can analyze traffic patterns and provide valuable insights to urban planners and policymakers, helping them make informed decisions about infrastructure development and traffic management.

It’s important to note that the widespread adoption of AI in transportation also raises important and additional ethical concerns, as well as regulatory, and security concerns, such as data privacy, job displacement, and cybersecurity. Addressing these issues will be crucial as AI continues to reshape the transportation landscape.

AI is already impacting and is likely to continue shaping the health care industry, too, in many ways.

AI algorithms can analyze medical images such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans and help detect diseases like cancer, fractures, or abnormalities with greater accuracy than human radiologists.

AI can expedite the diagnosis process by rapidly analyzing large volumes of medical images, allowing for quicker treatment decisions.

AI can identify early signs of diseases, potentially leading to earlier intervention and better patient outcomes.

AI can accelerate drug discovery by predicting how different compounds will interact with biological systems, thus streamlining the drug screening process.

AI can help identify suitable candidates for clinical trials, improving trial success rates and reducing costs.

AI can analyze genetic and patient data to tailor treatments and medications to an individual’s unique genetic makeup, increasing treatment effectiveness and reducing side effects.

AI can assist health care providers in choosing the most appropriate treatment plans based on a patient’s medical history and current condition.

AI-powered wearable devices can continuously monitor a person’s health, providing real-time data on vital signs and alerting healthcare professionals or patients to potential issues.

AI enables remote monitoring of patients with chronic conditions, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving the quality of care.

AI can automate administrative tasks like medical billing and coding, reducing paperwork and billing errors.

AI powered chatbots and systems can streamline appointment scheduling and answer some patient inquiries.

By automating repetitive tasks, improving resource allocation, and optimizing treatment plans, AI has the potential to reduce healthcare costs in the long run.

AI can provide health care professionals with decision support tools, offering recommendations based on the latest medical research and patient data.

As AI becomes more integrated into health care, there will be a growing need to address ethical concerns related to data privacy, bias in algorithms, and the responsible use of AI in medical decision-making.

