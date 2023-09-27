After acquittal, Texas AG Paxton vows to take on huge illegal-alien shantytown north of Houston

Now that the phony case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is over, it's worth looking at why this happened, given that the impeachment with the state's GOP-led Senate didn't make sense at all.

Paxton had been a good attorney general, challenging the Bidenites and all their dishonest border maneuvers. Yet suddenly, Paxton found himself in the dock on charges so flimsy witnesses admitted they had no evidence, only hunches. it's not surprising he was acquitted, just on fact alone. But the broad picture was still weird: Paxton was charged with corruption after all that good work?

Obviously, strange things were going on under the surface in Texas politics.

In a podcast with John Solomon of JustTheNews, Paxton speculated that it seemed to be a group effort spearheaded by Karl Rove, acting on behalf of his pals in the Bush family. The Bushes are all in for open borders. And they're deep in the various post-office money rackets. Maybe Paxton was stepping on their toes on some real estate deal or the like.

Which might explain why they were enemies looking to politically take him out. It was as good a guess as any, because Paxton says his next move it to go after a huge illegal alien shantytown that is spreading just north of Houston.

According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke out about the controversial Colony Ridge undocumented immigrant favela, a settlement outside Houston that has between 50,000 and 75,000 undocumented migrants and spans nearly 60 square miles, roughly the size of Washington, D.C. In an interview with Michael Berry’s radio show, Paxton said he had received a briefing on the favela and commented that it was “completely insane that they can set up these villages with illegal immigrants.” However, the attorney general stated that there is no clear path to address the problem or stop the growth of this favela that has led to an increase in crime in the area. “The legislature could address this and should address this. Because right now, we don’t have a real clear path to being able to stop it, even though it’s completely insane that they can set up these villages with illegal immigrants,” Paxton said. “We can maybe affect the financing or the financial aspect of it to some degree but I don’t think right now the legislature has given me the authority to do anything about it,” Paxton added. “So we’re looking at whether we have some authority to do something with deceptive trade practices.” The attorney general’s statements come days after the Republican survived a historic and failed impeachment trial in the state legislature. The attorney general is not the only conservative leader who has spoken out about Colony Ridge in recent days as the immigration crisis deepens. For example, Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis blamed weak leadership for allowing and facilitating “sprawling developments to house thousands of illegal immigrants who have broken our nation’s laws.” The independent media Daily Wire, which conducted research on Colony Ridge, called the favela “a massive housing development north of Houston that’s become a hub for illegal immigrants thanks to financing methods that circumvent any need for proof-of-citizenship documents”.

From John Solomon's JustTheNews podcast, Paxton laid out the priority he placed on going after this illegal migrant settlement -- some snippets are here.

The border has only gotten worse since I was out, we're going to fight the Biden administration on that, it's hard to believe what they are doing to this country ... We've got a lot to do, not just Texas, but what kind of country are we going to end up being? ... One of our top priorities to understand that problem and figure out if there is a mechanism by which our office can intervene. If we can't, obviously we can look to the legislature... We are looking at all our options. ... I think there is, I mean, look at what the Biden administration did just recently -- Texas was trying to head off immigration, bob wire was put up, and the federal government cut it down to let everybody in. They are supposed to be helping us, not the cartels. The way it's working now, this won't just affect border states, it will affect the entire country...The Biden administration is a catalyst and is the partner of the cartels in Mexico.

So if someone on the inside of Bush clan had a financial interest in that vast shantytown illegally spreading north of Houston, maybe Paxton was a problem who needed to be taken out.

It's just a guess. But Paxton's own statements that the Bush crowd was behind this suggests they wanted to stop him for something. And Paxton just happens to want to investigate why a fourth-world shantytown is springing up north of Houston.

Paxton is right that the gargantuan shantytown is a new phenomenon and its stylistics could easily spread to other cities, making each blue city fully surrounded by a ring of shacks as far as the eye could see.

If that happens, cities in the U.S. will be little different from the shantytown-encircled cities of Latin America. This is how it starts, and Paxton is right to want to get to the bottom of it. If he succeeds, he will defeat his political enemies and the entire country can thank him.

Image: Screen shot from WFAA YouTube video.