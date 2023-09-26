A Virginia father gets justice

A girl is sexually assaulted in her school bathroom and the perpetrator is known. Rather than prosecute the boy who claimed to be “gender fluid,” the school system ignores the crime, and has the father arrested when he calls the board out on their actions. They then transferred the boy to another high school where he did the same thing to another girl.

Because of this, the superintendent and anyone else who knew what the boy had done and approved his transfer should have been charged as accessory in the second incident.

They weren’t.

Why should they be? In their eyes and the eyes of the progressive government in Loudoun County, Virginia, the boy wasn’t their problem.

The fact that they didn’t believe the girls, although they preach “Believe all women” wasn’t the problem. The fact that the school board lied when members said they had no knowledge of the incident, although emails showed differently, wasn’t their problem.

No, the problem was the father who called them out publicly on their failure to protect the children they have responsibility for most of the week. The father, Scott Smith, embarrassed the board members, and that couldn’t be allowed to stand.

They went after Smith for speaking out against their failed policies and their failure to take action against the 14-year-old attacker. Smith was convicted of disorderly conduct in August 2021.

It was just a couple months later that the boy went on to attack the second girl in the school where the Board of Education had transferred him. Had the board heeded Smith or even done the right thing after the first incident, the second attack would not have happened. Those board members share in the responsibility of that attack and causing the trauma to that girl because they could have prevented it.

The board eventually fired the superintendent after a special grand jury found he had lied about the first sexual assault. The jury also issued a report that stated the board had repeatedly mishandled the assaults.

At the insistence of the victims’ parents, police followed up on their complaints of sexual assaults. The boy was charged and found guilty of the sexual assaults last year. He was sentenced to supervised probation until his 18th birthday in a residential treatment facility. He will also have to register as a sex offender, which is unusual for a minor.

This month, Virginia's Republican governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Loudoun County Board of Education's injustice. He pardoned Smith.

“We righted a wrong,” Youngkin said on Fox News Sunday. “He should’ve never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter and just to remind everyone, his daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school and no one was doing anything about it.”

He said that the conviction had been a “gross miscarriage of justice.” Smith did not take matters into his own hands. He addressed the proper authorities as he should have, and they promptly prosecuted him, not the criminal.

While this is good news, the attacker was removed from the sex offender registry in January 2022, which means he is a walking time bomb. He has attacked two girls with little consequence, and is virtually free to attack another. He was never identified in the media since he is a minor, but this means that girls, parents, and teachers have no way of knowing that a predator is in class.

