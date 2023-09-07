A 'gun registry' is leftist code speak for government control of personal property

Sometimes you almost have to admire (not really, but work with us here) how the fascist far left has turned the gutter-level immorality of outright dishonesty into an art form with many facets and subtleties. After all, this is a survival mechanism for them, because no one in his right mind would support people who care only about controlling others. Like how the chameleon can change colors or the skunk sprays a noxious substance when threatened, leftists lie because that's the only way they can survive in the face of people who want to be free.

Like master artists who can work in oils, watercolors, or pencil, leftists work in many different kinds of lies and propaganda. Everything from straw man arguments to repetitive lies is carefully crafted and deployed with finely honed instincts. But their first love in lies always has been, and always will be, accusing others of what they are doing at the moment, better known as projection.

This is their favorite form because it forever confuses everyone and constantly knocks their opponents back on their heels. Most if not all the time, they never have proof of their charges, but that's not the point. They do that so the pro-freedom side is always on the defensive with these ridiculous indictments.

So have you ever heard them accuse the pro-freedom side of wanting to confiscate guns?

Anti-liberty leftists are careful in never projecting this particular little lie. Now, why is that? Could it be that if they tried this projection, it would be obvious that this is an outright lie, as in just about everything else they say?

Because it should be clear that they obsess day and night over confiscating our guns. Recent history has shown that they are working constantly to dream up new schemes to identify gun owners.

These are always innocuously referred to as "expanding background checks" or "universal background checks." These unconstitutional abominations are being sold to the public as a way to save lives, but you'll notice that the gun-grabbing ghouls never explain how that is supposed to work — primarily because it's all a lie anyway.

Compiling lists of gun-owners and what they have is only the first step in their authoritarian scheme. The next will be forcing you to get government permission to exercise a basic human right: registration. Then extra taxes and insurance requirements just for the fun of it, followed by what happened in National Socialist Labor Party (Nazi) Germany and the defunct USSR: confiscation from their political opposition. That is the fascist far left's Holy Grail and something leftists both talk about all the time and lie about talking about all the time.

Meanwhile, they have parallel efforts for unconstitutional "red flag" gun confiscation orders. And safe storage laws so that they aren't as useful in fighting off their voters, but in a convenient place for confiscation when the time comes.

They are also working to make sure you can't build your own gun and narrowing the scope of permissible firearms, all the while falsely accusing the pro-freedom side of being authoritarians.

Their latest effort in moving toward their obvious goal of gun confiscation is taking 20 miles from the inch that our "heroes" the hapless Mitch "freeze frame" McConnell (R-Ky.) John Cornyn (R-Texas), and "Traitor Thom" Tillis (R-N.C.) outlined in the surrender document also known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA).

During the surrender "negotiations," the people concerned about your freedom tried to explain to the coalition of the gullible that if you give the gun-grabbing ghouls an inch, they'll take a mile. This proves that the pro-freedom folks were correct.

This unconstitutional abomination will put the federal government in control of private property. That's just firearms for now, but who knows what the anti-liberty authoritarians will want to control next?

Even worse, they're hardly even bothering to hide exactly what they are doing. In a rundown on the new draconian law, Steve Dettelbach, director of the ATF, stated:

Unlicensed dealers sell guns without running background checks, without keeping records, without observing the other crucial public safety requirements by which the (federally licensed firearm dealer) community abides.

Did you catch the part where he said the quiet part out loud: "without keeping records"? Those records are being scanned and compiled by the bureau. The ATF is forbidden by law to compile those records, but it is doing it anyway.

Have you ever noticed that for all the time they spend calling for these authoritarian abominations and unconstitutional property controls (universal background checks), leftists never quite explain how these are supposed to keep anyone safe?

In point of fact, the people that the gun-grabbing ghouls are concerned with can usually pass the existing background check system (yes, it exists, despite leftist insinuations). Thus, it should be obvious that these are meant to catch as many transfers as possible, so the authoritarians can build an illegal and unconstitutional gun registry.

You should also know that getting permission to own a gun from the government (AKA a gun registry) is the only way to enforce such a system. That will be the left's next step if this unconstitutional abomination is allowed to stand. You can bet on it. If the gun-grabbing ghouls manage to get this, it will take them only a few nanoseconds to start calling for government permission to buy a gun (gun registration).

Curiously enough, they chose to make this wonderous authoritarian announcement just before a long holiday weekend, when no one would be paying attention. It's almost as if they don't want anyone to notice this unconstitutional abomination and forget to let them know what we think of it when they open the comment period. Everyone interested in conserving the cause of liberty should be sure to politely comment and dissuade them from this idea.

