A brain-broken Biden repeats the ‘very fine people’ lie twice within minutes

The headlines are disturbing in terms of America’s ability to manage itself: Joe Biden, during a speech—indeed, within a span of just minutes—repeated the same narrative verbatim. It’s more proof, as if we need it, that the person at our nation’s helm, the one with his finger on the nuclear button, is demented. But buried behind that headline is something truly noxious: What Biden managed to repeat twice was the “very fine people” hoax—that is, the Democrat party lie that was used to paint Trump as a neo-Nazi sympathizer.

According to the New York Post, while speaking before a group that a billionaire heiress had convened, Biden explained how he decided to run for president, telling again the story about his alleged unwilling emergence from retirement. (By the way, that claim always sounds like a lie, given that Biden pursued the presidency for decades with the single-minded focus of Ahab pursuing the whale.)

“You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ‘30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed.” Biden went on to say, according to an official White House transcript, that “the former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, ‘What do you think would happen?’ He was the sitting president. And he said, ‘I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.’ And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again.” After the president recounted how his extended family urged him to challenge Trump, he then began to tell the story all over again. “You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process. “And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, ‘There are some very fine people on both sides.’ Well, that kept ringing in my head. “And so, I couldn’t, quite frankly, remain silent any longer,” Biden concluded. “So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career.”

The NY Post continues with information from experts about senile dementia and the habit of repetition. We don’t need experts. We’ve all dealt with elderly people who get locked into a narrative and repeat it multiple times during a conversation. The aging brain is glitching.

Biden’s brain is one giant glitch. The man ostensibly guiding our nation is broken. But of course, we know he’s not making the decisions. We don’t know who is (Jill? Obama? Ron Klain? 20-something staffers?), but it’s not him. Joe’s auto-repeat is just another bit of evidence that we have a puppet, not a man, in the Oval Office.

The story Biden chose to repeat, however, offers insight into what a vile person he is at his immutable core, unaffected by the gloss of senility. That’s because the story his broken brain chose to repeat is one of the big lies Democrats told about Trump: namely, the claim that he called neo-Nazis “fine people.” Of course, he did not.

It all started in Charlottesville, Virginia, when there was a protest and counterprotest about tearing down a statue of Robert E. Lee. Amongst those opposed to tearing down the statue were both neo-Nazis (who are negligible in number) and those who felt that it was Maoist to go around erasing American history through mob rule. When one of the neo-Nazis accelerated his car into the crowd of “tear down the statue” protesters, killing Heather Heyer, the media asked Trump to weigh in.

In his usual rambling style, Trump slammed the neo-Nazis. However, he also warned against the totalitarian push to erase history. In that context, he noted that some at the counter-protest were there to take a stand against the Maoist impulse:

In the "fine people" hoax, it was claimed that Trump called white supremacists fine people. The transcript and unedited video show that he specifically excluded them from the group of "fine people".



The press, acting with its usual venomous dishonesty, promptly charged Trump with calling neo-Nazis “very fine people.” It’s that lie that Biden latched onto to justify his obsession with running for president, and it’s that lie that his broken brain keeps regurgitating. What a nasty little man Joe Biden is.