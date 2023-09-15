A bizarre escape by a killer from Brazil shows the sad state of our border (in)security

I’ve already made several pleas now to Joe Biden and his administration, explaining how our Border Patrol agents are working tirelessly to keep our country safe from migrants. But, as expected, he’s chosen to ignore such criticism, believing that his current method is working like a charm and that there’s no cause for concern.

Only… there is. And if you need further proof of this, let’s take a look at an incident that occurred at a small county prison in Pennsylvania.

Somehow, this facility had Danelo Cavalcante in its custody; in 2017, Cavalcante allegedly murdered a man in his native Brazil, but before he could be arrested, he fled the country, made his way to the U.S., and wound up stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021.

Per this report, Cavalcante managed to make his way up a wall using a rather bizarre—but nevertheless effective—crab-walk method. This allowed him to bypass security, despite the prison being fully staffed. Once he reached the top of the wall, he maneuvered over the razor wire, ran across the roof, leaped to the ground, and escaped the penitentiary.

There are a lot of questions here surrounding the security provisions of the jail. Currently, the acting warden of the Chester County Prison, Howard Holland, is looking into the matter, even going as far as to put a rooftop guard on leave following his inability to spot Cavalcante escaping. Per Holland:

In fact, what was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of physical countermeasures should have been bolstered by additional means.

But there’s much more to address here. Again, I can’t help but wonder how someone as dangerous as Cavalcante got into this country in the first place. He somehow managed to evade ICE and other law enforcement agents to make his way into an area as small as Chester County. Think about that.

And clearly he isn’t the only one. We’re now seeing millions of illegal aliens flood into this country, with Biden and his administration effectively hamstringing Border Patrol and border enforcement policies. A few days back, Senator James Lankford stated that our country had hit a “milestone” — he asserted that in the less than three years of the Biden regime, we’ve had “more people illegally cross the border … than we had under the eight years of the Obama administration, and the four years of the Trump administration.”

This has resulted in these illegal aliens being transported all over the place, from Florida to Texas to New York, and who knows where else, since no one really knows what to do with them. Even ICE is dumbfounded, and unable to keep tabs on everyone; that’s how criminals like Cavalcante slip through the cracks.

So now, with this particular case in the spotlight, I am once again asking Joe Biden to do something. Go to the border yourself and take a look at what’s happening. We’ve seen a number of Republicans do it and address the matter at hand, only for Biden to brush them off as merely performing “political stunts.” They aren’t stunts, Joe. They’re people doing their job and telling you there is something severely wrong with open border policies.

Again, if someone like Cavalcante can slip into this country—and just as easily out of jail—then something is very wrong. Biden needs to get his mind off of other countries’ problems and focus on his own. That includes first and foremost, vetting with extreme scrutiny, the foreigners entering the country; funding law enforcement which gives them the ability to hire qualified officers and take care of their current ones; and allowing Border Patrol and ICE agents to do their job.

Biden needs to do something, and quickly. Otherwise, this country is going to find itself stuffed full of invaders—and who knows how many of them are dangerous people like Cavalcante.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and founder of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue.

Image from X.