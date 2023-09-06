6-year-old boy suspended and labeled ‘potentially dangerous’ for playing cops and robbers during recess

New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, is a trailblazing maverick in the same way John McCain was—they are/were, complete traitors to the country, law, and heritage they pledged to uphold and defend. On Friday, Lujan Grisham issued a proclamation (executive order) that denies the people their God-given right to self-defense by declaring an “emergency” and suspending the right to carry firearms on their person; everyone’s talking about the order, me included, and rightfully so.

Naturally, at this point in time, I don’t expect the order to be upheld, but that wasn’t the point; it was a “ping” to gauge opposition and other metrical data, and it’s no skin off Lujan Grisham’s nose because the worst that will happen is a judge will slap down the order, and she’ll move on, data gathering mission accomplished.

But while we’re all being distracted by the madness coming from New Mexico, a governor going full Vladimir Lenin to infringe upon the right of the people to bear arms, a red state in the Deep South is also waging a war against an armed populace, albeit with a different and more strategic approach. Arguably, Alabama’s method is scarier, and more dangerous because of its subtlety; unlike Lujan Grisham’s overt move to wrest the guns from the hands of the citizenry, this one avoids tripping the “tyrant” alarm, and hoists a mea culpa white flag instead of a red flag, chalking the imminent danger up to an honest mistake, and promoting a false sense of security.

From a report by Epoch Times two days ago:

According to the letter, on Sept. 1, 2023, two boys were playing ‘cops and robbers’ during recess at Bagley Elementary School. ‘During the course of their play, the children reportedly extended their index fingers and thumbs and said ‘bang-bang’ at each other,’ the letter reads. The child, identified as J.B., was suspended and accused of committing a Class III infraction. This is the district’s most serious infraction. According to the Jefferson County School District’s Student Parent Handbook, Class III infractions include possession of guns or explosives, sexual battery, battery of a school district employee, and robbery, among others. The boy would only be allowed back in school after a hearing with his parents and the district.

Of the incident, the child’s father said:

They labeled my six-year-old as a potentially violent and dangerous student because he was being a little boy and playing cops and robbers with another student….

Years ago, during a discussion with a friend about the federal government’s weapons and technological capabilities, he brought something to my attention that I’d never considered—he emphasized that it’s not necessarily the hardware you need to worry about, but the software. What he meant was, the inanimate objects (hardware) are only a threat when the software (human minds) are programmed to deny a person their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; it was illuminating for me, and connected a dot as to why the left focuses so heavily on indoctrination, or as they call it, “education.” Remember, Lenin is often attributed for saying:

“Give us the child for eight years and it will be a Bolshevik forever.”

“Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.”

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Since when in the history of America have boys and men been castigated and punished for playing childhood games that involve imaginary guns?

Since when do we instill a traumatic fear in young boys that guns are bad, and even playing with pretend ones will earn you the severest consequences?

Remember, farmboys and hunters provided Allied forces with a tremendous advantage during World War II, as they already knew how to shoot; German and Japanese forces had to be trained. (The success of a few dozen white Rhodesian farmers against thousands of USSR-trained guerrillas also comes to mind.)

An outright gun grab trips the alarm, because overt efforts to tread on our right to self-defense illuminate the fact that there are tyrants who see we, the people, as an enemy; insidious attempts to reprogram the minds of the youth largely goes undetected.

A red state in the Deep South is waging a quieter war against American heritage and its people, but it is a war nonetheless.

