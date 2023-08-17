When the threat to freedom comes from...Finland

The founding of America on the principle that all men, as image-bearers of God, are created equal and endowed with unalienable rights has been a clarion call for human rights and the dignity of each individual for more than two centuries. Thomas Jefferson's Declaration of Independence was the culmination of Western civilization's philosophical gift to the world. Through two world wars and a cold war with communist totalitarianism, America stood on the world's stage and declared itself a friend of liberty for all mankind.

The United States remains the last Western nation where the right to live and speak according to one's convictions, free from government censorship or coercion, is still esteemed as sacrosanct. Alliance Defending Freedom's string of victories at the United States Supreme Court, including the most recent 303 Creative v. Elenis, testify to the Constitution's enduring framework as a bulwark against government intrusion upon the right of conscience.

While these rights may enjoy unique protection in America, they are not unique to Americans; they are a birthright of humanity. A current case, supported by ADF International, provides the opportunity for continued American leadership in human rights. Yet, to date, the opportunity has been sadly missed or ignored.

Päivi Räsänen is a former member of the Finnish Parliament who, in response to her church's decision to sponsor a local Pride parade, questioned whether the sponsorship was consistent with biblical teaching on the subject. While an appeal to Scripture by a congregant to question the pastoral direction of her church would seem benign, if not uncommon, the reaction by a Finnish prosecutor was anything but.

Päivi faced a grueling 13-hour interrogation by police followed by an investigation of her past public statements. Investigators unearthed a church pamphlet on sexuality she had authored in 2004 as well as comments made on a radio show in 2019. Utilizing a law enacted to combat war crimes and crimes against humanity, the prosecutor charged Päivi with three counts of "agitation against a minority group" — and charged Lutheran bishop Juhana Pohjola for publishing the pamphlet.

Päivi may be an elected civil servant, but this was clearly an internal dispute between a church member and its leadership. The trial court recognized this obvious intrusion by the state into matters of faith and unanimously acquitted Päivi and Juhana, stating, "It is not for the district court to interpret biblical concepts." But the prosecutor has appealed the decision, demonstrating that the ideological zeal for making an example of Päivi's cultural heresy remains undeterred. The crusade against Päivi is set for re-trial on Aug. 31.

John Stuart Mill, in an 1867 address at the University of St. Andrews, stated: "Let not anyone pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject."

To date, the U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom, Rashad Hussain, has apparently not troubled himself to publicly decry the injustice of the attack on religious freedom by our friend and ally, Finland. Members of Congress recently sent a letter to Ambassador Hussain and U.S. ambassador to Finland Douglas Hickey voicing outrage at the Finnish government's "egregious and harassing" prosecution of Päivi and Juhana. The continued silence from the Biden administration is deafening.

More than a century before America took its rightful place among the nations of the world, the English poet John Donne penned "For Whom the Bell Tolls," which concludes with "Each man's death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee." Päivi Rasanen's life is not in jeopardy, but her most sacred liberty is. As the bell tolls for her on Aug. 31, will the Biden administration turn a deaf ear?

Lathan Watts, who obtained his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law, is vice president of public affairs for Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal).

Image via Pexels.