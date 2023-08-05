What is it about Kamala Harris and outer space?

Apparently there's some kind of bell that goes off in Kamala Harris's head, every time the topic of space travel comes up, that cues her into saying some of her stupidest things.

The latest such incident happened in Mongolia of all places, where Harris was on a mission to step up cooperation with the friendly landlocked country sandwiched between China and Russia, and she fell into another of her famous word salads in front of that country's leader, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai.

According to the New York Post:

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation,” Harris, 58, said at the White House while President Biden enjoyed the Delaware beach. “You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future,” Harris told the prime minister, “and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations.”

What gibberish.

The Post noted that she was mixing up similar batches of platitudes and meaningless feelgood phrases just months ago.

In February, Harris delivered a speech for Congressional Space Medal of Honor recipients that was also panned for its childlike descriptions of space travel. “They suited up. They waved to their families, and they rode an elevator up nearly 20 stories,” she said, recounting the first trip in nearly a decade to a space station by former NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. “They strapped in to their seats and waited as the tanks beneath filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then they launched. Yeah, they did,” Harris added before breaking into her signature cackle.

And maybe they forgot, because it was so many idiocies ago, but Harris made a fool of herself around a group of young students who supposedly had a special interest in space travel, speaking to them as if they were four-year-olds.

It was later revealed that they were child actors playing that role.

I don't have an answer as to why Harris keeps "distinguishing" herself in this matter. Every time the topic of outer space comes up, she says something nutty. Obviously, it's a trigger of some kind, something that removes the filters of restraint from her mind and lets her spout off, leaving no doubt to listeners that she's not all there. Call it all in a day's work for a space cadet. It tells us everything we need to know.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via YouTube