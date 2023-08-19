WaPo fact-checker thinks Biden family scandals are an ‘overhype’

Joe Biden lies so much, even CNN was forced to admit it. From a Fox News piece yesterday:

CNN fact-checked ‘at least two lies’ President Biden told during his speech in Milwaukee on the economy and said that the president ‘just cannot stop himself.’

The media’s lies are much worse though, because they aren’t the off-script ramblings of a senile swamp creature; instead, Democrat operatives peddle disinformation, crafted to mislead the public away from believing that Joe Biden had nothing to do with the trouble that’s fixing to befall Hunter.

Glenn Kessler, WaPo’s resident fact checker, penned an article out yesterday, and apparently he believes that Hunter and Joe jaunting around the world and lining their pockets with foreign money, and Hunter allegedly committing fraud on tax returns, is no big deal. But! Trump should be in jail for challenging a highly-suspicious election.

The fact that Joe had a joint checking account with Hunter, and that Hunter’s source of income was kickbacks is public knowledge; yet the media pretends that Joe never benefited from the arrangement.

The media knows that Hunter claimed to have paid Joe’s bills — but it still pretends that Joe never benefitted. Yesterday, from 1945:

In a recently surfaced 2018 text message, Hunter Biden claimed to have covered his father’s bills for over a decade….

Whether the bribes flow directly to Joe or not, clearly he receives a tremendous benefit if nine of his direct family members get money for doing nothing.

Then the media pretends that there is no evidence the countries ever received anything in return for the kickbacks; that means they are willfully blind and intentionally misleading the public.

Biden bragged that he coerced Ukraine into firing a prosecutor investigating alleged corruption at Burisma by dangling $1 billion of taxpayer money; Burisma was where Hunter made millions for a no-show job.

Remember: Trump was impeached because he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden’s clear corruption. That shows that the media and other Democrats never cared about corruption in and of itself.

As for paybacks to Russia….

As soon as Biden took office he began to destroy the U.S oil industry, which in turn enriched Russia and other foreign oil producing countries. In May of 2021, Biden lifted sanctions imposed by Trump on a Russian pipeline. Biden shut down the domestic Keystone pipeline, but supported Putin’s pipeline.

But the media misled the public for years, asserting that Trump was a Putin stooge, and ran the Russian collusion hoax for years.

Biden sanctioned oligarchs in Russia over the conflict on the Ukraine border, but somehow oligarchs that worked with Hunter were spared. (But Joe never talked to Hunter about business.)

As for China….

Biden never pressed China about the origins of COVID. He and his administration have always slow-walked any investigation of the Wuhan lab as the source.

Why did the media spread the regime’s lie that the lab-leak theory was a disproven conspiracy?

Trump set up a program to stop China from spying and stealing our intellectual property and Biden discontinued the anti-espionage program. That is one heck of a payback.

Biden allowed China to fly a spy balloon over the U.S, including a military installment, before finally taking action and sternly telling China they really shouldn’t be doing that.

Biden’s focus on forcing people to buy electric cars, to pretend he can control the climate is a heck of a reward to China,since they control so much of the world’s supply of lithium and other rare earth minerals.

The media and Justice Department knew that Hillary sold access for money, and never cared about that or other alleged criminal activities. From a CNBC article:

At least 85 of 154 people from private interests who met or had phone conversations scheduled with Clinton while she led the State Department donated to her family charity or pledged commitments to its international programs, according to a review of State Department calendars released so far to The Associated Press. Combined, the 85 donors contributed as much as $156 million. At least 40 donated more than $100,000 each, and 20 gave more than $1 million.

You know the people donating were looking for a return on their investment, because the donations plummeted after Hillary no longer had the power to sell; from Axios in 2021:

Donations to the Clinton Foundation plummeted to $16 million last year, down nearly 75% from the organization’s peak….

It is no wonder there is so much corruption in the U.S. and so many politicians get rich while supposedly serving the public; the establishment media just looks the other way as long as the politician in question supports the media’s leftist agenda to remake the greatest country that ever existed.

But believe Joe, and the media, when they tell us that Joe “never” discussed business with Hunter, and no one in his family made money because of their connection to him….

