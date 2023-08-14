Vivek Ramaswamy pushes back against the ‘tyranny of the minority’

While campaigning, Vivek Ramaswamy was approached by a woman who claims to be “pansexual” asking him about his opinions regarding the “LGBTQ+ community” and “same-sex couples.” Vivek calmly and politely explained that he believes America is falling victim to the “tyranny of the minority.” Although he spoke in a polite and respectful tone, what he said is a stronger answer than Republicans normally give and one that might play very well with the silent majority overwhelmed by slogans, yelling, and the other noise that characterizes today’s political discourse.

Before getting to the video, it’s important to get the terminology correct. Being a so-called “pansexual” means that, in theory, this woman will have sex with anybody, whether male, female, a member of an imaginary sex (i.e., trans-whatever), or God alone knows who or what else. With that in mind, here’s the video of her question and Vivek’s answer:

WATCH: A “pan-sexual” reporter tries to bait Vivek Ramaswamy at the Iowa State Fair



Instead, he delivers a masterclass on how to instantly turn the tables



Watch his masterful warning against activists grooming children, and their “tyranny of the minority”🔥 pic.twitter.com/ONS3YPbuaQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2023

Vivek begins by accurately stating that so-called transgenderism is completely at odds with homosexuality. This is an important point. Homosexuality has been around since time immemorial, whether one likes it or not. Same-sex attraction is real. However, so-called “transgenderism” is a post-modern concept that has no basis in history or biology. Nevertheless, gay men are being told they’re really women, and lesbians are being told they’re really men—and then both are being pumped full of dangerous opposite-sex hormones and given mutilating surgery to prove this lie.

Regarding same-sex couples, Vivek said he doesn’t have a negative view, which is probably the case for most conservatives. I strongly disapprove of same sex-marriage because Justice Kennedy made up an imaginary constitutional right that smashes headlong into the actual First Amendment protection for religious liberty. And Vivek, to his credit, heads straight for that problem.

In America, he says, America is allowing a tyranny of the minority to force behaviors on people. “In the name of protecting against a tyranny of the majority…we have created a tyranny of the minority, and I think that’s wrong.” He’s absolutely correct.

Vivek continues, saying that it’s wrong to force religious people to preside over same-sex marriage ceremonies or to force women to compete against biological men or change clothes in a locker room with a man. “That’s not freedom,” he says, “that’s oppression.” Yes!

Free adults, Vivek concludes, should be able to do as they will, up to a point, but they don’t get to force their behaviors on others. Those others, especially, include children, who are different from adults.

“I think a lot of frustration in the country—and if I’m being really honest, that I also share—comes from that new culture of oppression where saying those things [that is, opposing these aggressive new, leftist views] can actually get somebody punished.”

Again, Vivek is correct. He adds that, as a candidate, he has an obligation to say those things, though, which is going to win points for him amongst America’s silent, frustrated, and terrified majority of normal people.

Throughout the engagement with his questioner, Vivke’s tone and body language are polite and respectful. The woman, damaged but not crazy, gives him a polite thank-you and backs away.

If only all political conversations in America were so civil and substantive. Both those factors allow Americans to hear the issues rather than be overwhelmed by noise, insults, and emotion.

Image from Twitter.