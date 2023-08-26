Vivek Ramaswamy is the only one who got it right

At the Republican presidential primary debate, Vivek Ramaswamy was the only person who gave the correct answer on whether climate change is caused by humans. He said the climate change agenda is a hoax and that more people die each year from the climate change agenda than from climate change itself.

Glenn Kessler, the fact-checker at WaPo, was confused by this statement, as I expect almost all the media, educators, entertainers, and other Democrats were because they have been indoctrinated for decades that global warming and storms are causing massive harm and deaths throughout the World.

The problem is they just repeat what they are told without ever asking questions or doing simple research. The leftist agenda to control people has always been more important than the truth.

Vivek Ramaswamy says 'hoax' agenda kills more people than climate change We puzzled till our puzzler was sore — this claim makes no sense. By Glenn Kessler

Since the media won't do any research, I will do it for them.

In 26 out of the 30 years between 1990 and 2020, there were fewer than 10,000 deaths from storms. In 2020, there were a whopping 1,700 people who died worldwide from storms.

In 2020, storms were the cause of death to more than 1.7 thousand people across the globe. In the past three decades, the highest annual death toll due to storms was registered in 1991, when storm events were responsible for the death of more than 146 thousand people worldwide. That year, a massive cyclone hit Bangladesh, becoming one of the deadliest storms of the century. The death count due to storms was also remarkably high in 2008, mainly associated with a cyclone which hit Myanmar in May.

To put the 1,700 deaths in perspective, 67 million people died in 2022 from all causes. The 1,700 is less than one hundredth of one percent.

There were 67.1 million deaths in 2022.

The CDC says there are very few deaths in the U.S. each year from heat. Seven hundred!

The National Weather Service is even lower, with the last 10-year average being only 153, which is less than the thirty-year average of 168.

And according to this report from the EPA, in the forty years between 1979 and 2018, the total number of deaths in the U.S. from heat-related causes was 11,000, or less than 300 per year, and the number peaked in 2006.

To put 300 or 700 deaths each year in perspective, in the U.S., there are around 3 million deaths each year, so the number caused by heat is minuscule.

This article says that, "surprisingly," four times the number of people die from cold each year than heat. Why would that be a surprise to anyone, especially scientists, unless they have had their brain infected with indoctrination?

With a warming climate, we're seeing more and more health problems caused by heat waves in urban areas. But surprisingly, cold kills more people globally than heat each year. In 2019, cold temperatures killed nearly four times as many people as warm temperatures, according to a new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Today, cold temperature deaths are most common in Europe, Central and East Asia, and North America.

The question for journalists, politicians, and bureaucrats is, why would you intentionally destroy industries that have greatly improved the quality and length of life and when storms and heat kill so few? Why would anyone work so hard to prevent a little warming when the cold kills so many more people?

As for Vivek's comment that the climate change hoax agenda kills more people than climate change caused by humans, all one has to look at is the age people die in underdeveloped countries versus developed countries. They die much younger.

So why do rich people like Bloomberg, Gates, and Kerry fly around the world in private jets lecturing people not to use natural resources? Who knows? It appears that they really don't care about the quality and length of life when they seek to destroy so many things that have made life much better than it was 160 years ago, when we didn't use oil.

So why do supposed journalists just repeat what they are told instead of doing research and asking questions? Who knows — but it also appears they have little concern for the poor or the truth.

Besides, there is not one piece of scientific data that directly links temperature to our consumption of milk, meat, oil, coal, or anything else the green pushers are telling us cause warming. The temperature has always fluctuated cyclically and naturally, through billions of years, and there are a huge number of natural variables.

It is arrogant and ignorant for politicians and bureaucrats to pretend they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we just give up gas-powered machines and other conveniences.

As Vivek says, the climate change agenda is a hoax that extracts billions and trillions from the public and funnels it to extremist green pushers.

Image: Vivek Ramaswamy. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.