US Embassy issues press release on foreign dictator’s ‘fraudulent 2020 election’

Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy in Belarus released a condemnatory statement against the “Lukashenka regime” because according to our federal government, the country’s 2020 presidential election was “fraudulent” and since then, state authorities have allegedly waged a persecutory campaign against their own people for peacefully protesting, demanding change, and “exercising their freedom of expression.”

(Now, this is not to affirm or deny the narrative set forth about the sequence of events, merely the U.S. government’s response to what they allege to be true.)

Three years ago, tens of thousands of Belarusians from all walks of life took to the streets to demand change in response to the fraudulent 2020 election. In response to peaceful protests, Belarusian authorities launched a brutal crackdown, with security forces arresting and imprisoning thousands of mothers and fathers, teachers, tradespeople, pensioners and others, many of whom were subjected to torture and ill-treatment. The Lukashenka regime continues its repression, with 1,500 or more people unjustly jailed, mostly for exercising their freedom of expression.

If you removed any reference to Belarus, its people, and its leader, and replaced the language with gee, I don’t know, the U.S., supporters of President Trump, and Joe Biden (or Barack Obama, or whoever the man pulling the strings is), you absolutely wouldn’t know the difference.

Jim Hoft’s The Gateway Pundit has an entire database dedicated to all things January 6th, in what the outlet recognizes as the American Gulag. The website maintains updates on political prisoners, and has documented some of the most inhumane conditions and abusive treatments of American citizens as they are illegally and unconstitutionally incarcerated—all because these “deplorables” petitioned for redress.

What’s ironic is that one of the two leaders actually refers to himself as a “dictator” and it’s not the one you’d think—how could you forget Dark Brandon? In a rare interview with Lukashenko in 2012, he said, “I am the last dictator in Europe.”

The closing paragraph of the release reads:

We call on the regime to release and rehabilitate all political prisoners unconditionally; to allow those Belarusians who have fled their country to return home without fear of prosecution or persecution; to end the suppression of civil society, independent media, and all free political discourse; and to allow free and fair elections [emphasis added].

Is this a joke? I think this has to be a joke. (It’s like Bob Wiley in What About Bob? when Wiley reaches his psychiatrist and thinks he’s being played by a “fake hangup.”)

There’s a scene in the 2001 movie Zoolander, where Jacobim Mugatu (played by Will Ferrell) explodes in disbelief that no one seems to notice that all of male model Derek Zoolander’s “different” looks are actually “the same face”; Mugatu screams, “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

Seems like a fitting analogy.

