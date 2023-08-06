The war on truth

There is an all-out, no holds barred, war on truth occurring now-- and we here in America are on its front lines…whether some of us know it or not. If we lose this war, there can be no recovery, no return. That statement is not hyperbole, nor is it born of ignorance or undue pessimism.

Sadly, the simple fact is that it is easy to lie today. Anyone can do so without facing any real consequences. (See also: Dr. Fauci, the Bidens…and, well, most politicians, period.) But dare to tell the unvarnished truth? The odds are you will be mocked, savaged, cancelled—and possibly indicted and imprisoned.

How can this be? We were instructed, Biblically, to seek the truth. “The way, the truth, and the life.”

Today, too many of us have lost our way, and some no longer even believe in the concept of knowable truth. Sadly, this has caused many people to become anxious, depressed, hollow. Worse, it has led many to devalue life.

The Devil may be in the details…but he has also pervaded society at large-- and the Democratic Party in particular. Apparently, most “RINOS” and independents are O.K. with this. (That is how he has managed to pervade society at large.)

“Disinformation” and “Misinformation” are nought but words Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media use to describe information with which they disagree. And “lie” seems to be progressives’ word for “truth.”

Most of what comes out of the mouths of Uni-party politicians is less than truthful and often a bold-faced lie. “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” “Russian collusion!” “Two weeks to flatten the curve.” “The laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden bears all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.” “January 6 was an insurrection!” “Ukraine is winning the war against Russia.” “China is a partner, not an adversary.” Etc., etc., after sad etc.

But here are two undeniable truths:

One: If Vivek Ramaswamy—or any other conservative (ever)—pledges to go after the Deep State with (even) more gusto than Trump did, Democrats, the Deep State, and its accomplices, will hate him—or that person-- even more than they hate Trump. Shaming another is a ruse. All they care about is protecting and enhancing their own power. No. Matter. What.

Two: There are-- and can only be-- two types of societies: a free one absolutely requires an informed, rational, and relatively moral people. The other, consisting largely of ignorant, irrational, and immoral or amoral subjects, must necessarily be controlled by an authoritarian government.

As Thomas Jefferson said, "When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." (Sorry, progressives, but societies are binary, too.)

Not so long ago, Superman had a catchphrase that spilled over into common usage: “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” These were the things he—and we-- aspired to represent, protect, and defend.

Now, “super” is considered “ableist,” and “man” misogynistic. Justice is two-tiered, available to certain individuals and groups, but not others. There is no equality under the law. (See also: Trump vis-a-vis Biden.) If leftists succeed in banishing truth—or at least the truth-tellers—from our society, the American Way will go the way of the dinosaurs.

The truth is, this is one war we must not lose.

I fervently wish I were more optimistic about the outcome.