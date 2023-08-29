The National Archives refuses to release 5,400 emails Biden sent using fake names

The National Archives and Records Administration, also known as “NARA,” has become ideologically corrupt. It no longer operates as a non-partisan repository of our nation’s documents. It is, instead, a Democrat-run institution that rides roughshod over American values, has dedicated itself to destroying Trump, and, most recently, has provided cover for Joe Biden. How else can one explain the fact that it’s spent more than a year trying to prevent the release of thousands of emails that Biden wrote using fake names?

In June 2021, the National Archives turned on itself for being insufficiently woke, with a task force announcing that the institution was structurally racist, right down to its rotunda, which focuses on American history.

In September 2021, the National Archives declared that the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence merited a “Harmful Language Alert.”

In November 2021, when the House select committee investigating January 6 asked NARA to produce documents from Trump’s presidency, Trump filed a motion to block that initiative. NARA, violating its founding obligation to be non-partisan, filed a brief opposing Trump.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago at the behest of the National Archives, which claimed that Trump refused to return to them his presidential records. The records, at the time, were in a secure area under guard by the Secret Service.

Image: The National Archives building by Jarek Tuszyński. CC BY-SA 3.0.

In September 2022, NARA was completely mellow about the fact that Obama’s presidential documents—all twenty truckloads of crates—were being stored in an unsecured warehouse.

In other words, anti-Trump Marxists are in charge of our nation’s documentary history. But they’re not just anti-Trump Marxists; they’re also pro-Biden praetorian guards who will do anything to cover for him. Honestly, that’s the only conclusion we can draw from news that they’ve refused for more than a year to release emails that Joe Biden authored using his fake names. Notably, politicians use fake names to hide material that they don’t want to have made public, usually do so because their acts are illegal or unethical.

From the New York Post:

The National Archives and Records Administration has admitted that it is in possession of nearly 5,400 emails, electronic records and documents that potentially show President Biden using a pseudonym during his vice presidency, it was revealed on Monday. NARA confirmed the existence of the trove in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a nonprofit constitutional legal group. The request sought emails pertaining to the accounts of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware — pseudonyms the 80-year-old president was known to use in the White House during his time as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

After wrangling about the National Archive’s footdragging, the Southeastern Legal Foundation (“SLF”) finally filed suit to force NARA to release the documents. In its press release, the SLF wrote:

Kimberly Hermann, SLF General Counsel explained, “All too often, public officials abuse their power by using it for their personal or political benefit. When they do, many seek to hide it. The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them.” The Biden emails that SLF has been trying to expose for nearly two years are now also at the center of a congressional investigation into the Bidens’ foreign business dealings. In an attempt to get the very same records, in August 2023, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanded NARA turn over unredacted copies of these emails, among others.

America used to congratulate itself for having an honest government. Those days are long gone. We have a defiantly corrupt government. Nor is it corrupt in the old-fashioned way of having individual government employees enrich themselves through their work.

Frankly, they don't need to. While government work was once fairly low-paying, a deficit offset by the virtue of being safe, stable, and just good enough to keep you in the middle class, it is now far more profitable than comparable jobs in the private sector.

Nowadays, government work isn’t enriching because of bribes; it’s enriching because taxpayers fund huge pay and benefit packages negotiated by politicians, bureaucrats, and union bosses who get the money directly through paychecks or indirectly through political donations. The only people not represented at the bargaining table are the ones footing the bill.

The real corruption occurring in D.C. is ideological corruption, which is arguably much worse than financial corruption. Ideological rot is like a fungus that takes over the entire institution, destroying everything it touches.

People who accept bribes know they’re doing wrong and at least pretend to obey the laws and their own regulations. People who are ideologically corrupt, however, are determined to destroy or remake the institutions to suit their ideological biases. They will openly ignore laws and regulations to achieve goals that are antithetical to the people they serve and who pay their salaries. This is NARA writ large.