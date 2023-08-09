The fascinating Ne-Yo saga and the hope for courage against trans-fascism

It’s a familiar story: A well-known person disagrees with leftist dogma, gets attacked by the mob, and backs down. Of course, because leftism is a religion without room for repentance, the person is never forgiven, but he’s at least averted the worst of the mob’s anger. That seemed to be what happened with Ne-Yo, a multi-talented musician and singer: He said that he does not believe transgenderism is real and, then, when the mob came for him, he apologized. Except that this story has a different ending: Ne-Yo has disavowed the apology, which he claims came from his publicist.

A good example of the normal pattern came out of NASCAR, now a completely woke organization, which suspended Noah Gragson, one of its drivers, for “liking” a meme that showed George Floyd’s head on the body of Sebastian, the Little Mermaid crustacean that sings “Under the Sea.” On the meme, the caption is “Under da knee.”

(It’s worth noting that Floyd died, not because someone’s knee killed him but because the menacing mob prevented Floyd from getting the medical care he needed after the massive amount of illegal drugs he had ingested began to stop his badly diseased heart. But I digress…)

Gragson instantly abased himself before the mob:

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. “I messed up plain and simple.”

Despite this groveling, Gragson remains suspended and lost his gig with the motor club for which he drove. Again, leftism has no room for remorse, repentance, and redemption. It will only promise that the punishment will not escalate if you grovel, and this brings us to Ne-Yo.

Ne-Yo appeared for an interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV. When Velez asked him for his thoughts on transgenderism, Ne-Yo was straightforward: It’s not real, and parents are obligated to steer their children away from it.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” said Ne-Yo. “And there was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.” Later in the chat he added, “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s 5 … If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand.”

Ne-Yo then echoed what Matt Walsh had said on the Dr. Phil show: If your son comes up and says he’s a girl, ask him what that means. He’ll usually say it means he likes pink or wants to play with dolls. Explain to him that he’s free to play with dolls or like pink, but he’s still a boy.

The outrage, of course, was instantaneous. And Ne-Yo’s apparent response was disappointing but seemingly inevitable:

— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

The apology was a bit weird, considering that the reference to “the LGBTQI+ community” seemed like awfully woke language for someone who had just rejected the whole transgender framework but, still, it was another sacrifice strengthening the woke mob’s power, right? Wrong.

In a video on his Instagram page, Ne-Yo completely disavowed the apology, saying that it came from his publicist and not from him. He reiterated that it’s up to him to be the daddy and not to yield to his kids’ fantasies.

🚨Singer Ne-Yo puts out public statement to his 4M Instagram followers that he stands by his original statement:



Little kids should not get genital mutilation surgeries



— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 7, 2023

Huge props to Ne-Yo. And because courage is contagious, let’s hope that his principled stand helps others resist the woke mob.