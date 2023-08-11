The Bidens singing 'Now give me money, (That's what I want)'

Who knew that the Bidens' family mission statement would be based on a Beatles' song? Yes, get into "a Shindig mood" and sing along with the Bidens:

The best things in life are free

But you can keep them for the birds and bees

Now give me money, (That's what I want)

That's what I want

Based on more news reports, there is no question that the Bidens love money and that's what they want. Check this out:

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released a third memo Wednesday about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings, producing bank records purporting to show that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions in payments from Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs when his father was vice president. The 19-page memo, which provides screenshots of redacted bank records, says millions in payments came from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, as well as Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina and Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, and that then-Vice President Biden attended dinners with Baturina, Rakishev and a representative from Burisma. "Then-Vice President Biden met -- in person, for significant periods of time -- with those individuals or their representatives," the memo states. "Then-Vice President Biden joined approximately 20 phone calls on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates and attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who paid huge sums of money to Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, ‘the brand,’ was the only product the Bidens sold."

Yes, that Biden brand sure got around. They will soon have MBA courses on brand management and have President Biden offer lectures subsidized by one of Hunter's business associates. After all, the man sure knows how to promote a brand!

When is the mainstream media going to catch up and start reporting this? I don't know for sure but keep an eye on a couple of developments:

First, a lot of Democrats would love to see the President move permanently to Delaware and drive that Corvette. According to a poll, only 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term.

Second, the migrant crisis may be the straw that breaks the back of the Biden campaign. The "blue city migrant crisis" is creating a lot of discontent for the mayor of New York City, the governor of Massachusetts, and people in Chicago who are tired of their local resources going for the people arriving in buses.

President Biden will not be seeking reelection in 2024. He was the guy not named Trump in 2020 and nobody voted for him. They will vote even less for him in 2024.

