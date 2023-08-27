The awesome power of the Trump mugshot

Most people are not very adept at abstract thinking. True to the ancient parts of our brains, the parts that stretch back to our simian ancestors, we must experience something through our five senses to believe it’s real. Knowing that Trump was indicted in New York state and (twice) in the federal court system was abstract…a matter of words. The Trump mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia, the one with him gazing out at the world like a raptor, that’s real. And in politics, imagery is powerful. For Trump, so far, it’s been $7.1 million worth of power.

Politico reports:

Donald Trump has turned his Georgia mugshot into a record-breaking fundraising haul. The former president has raised $7.1 million since he was booked at an Atlanta jail Thursday evening, according to figures provided first to POLITICO by his campaign. On Friday alone, Trump raised $4.18 million, making it the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, according to a person familiar with the totals. The campaign’s fundraising has been powered by merchandise it has been selling through his online store. After Trump was taken into custody, the campaign began selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers bearing Trump’s scowling mugshot. The items bear the tagline “NEVER SURRENDER!” and range in price from $12 to $34.

(You can read more about his haul here.)

This Cagle cartoon, showing a man’s conversion to being a Trump voter because of the mugshot, probably sums up how many people are thinking right now. Or, how they’re thinking if they’re neither leftists nor such fanatic, Vichy, NeverTrumpers that they’ve essentially become leftists themselves.

Image: Internet meme; origin unknown.

You see, it turns out that there’s a big difference between knowing someone is being politically persecuted, and seeing before you the hard, cold evidence of that political persecution. And you can bet your bottom dollar that many of the people sending money understand that it will be used for Trump’s legal defense…and feel that it’s only right, given that this persecution is all about the election in November 2024. Defending against the legal assaults against him is as much a part of Trump’s campaign as flying to various venues to give speeches.

Of course, there is a theory that says that Democrats aren’t vicious and stupid. They’re just vicious. They foresaw this outcome and wanted it.

Their dream opposition candidate in the main election is Donald Trump. They’re assuming that tens of millions of Americans will think they should not vote for Trump because (a) where there’s smoke, there’s fire, or (b) he can’t win, so why should I waste a vote?

Also, they probably believe that cheating will be even easier this time around. If they could make the risible claim that so many people hated Trump that they were willing to give a doddering, corrupt, child-sniffing man more votes than any other candidate in history, that lie will flow even more smoothly if Trump has a felony conviction hanging around his neck.

If that’s their thinking, the whole Trump persecution has been a bonanza for Democrats. While Trump is raking in the money and the polling points, the other candidates, the ones who appeared in that dispiriting scrum last week, are not making bank the way Trump is. Ron DeSantis, who acquitted himself well, although not brilliantly, received over $1 million after the debate. That’s a significant and worthy sum, but it’s no $7 million. All the Republican candidates will have this problem.

There’s some serious four-dimensional chess being played out here, and I have no useful advice to offer. I trust in the wisdom of the American people, but I also know that, when you’re subjected to non-stop lies and manipulation, it’s hard to be wise. During this primary season, Republicans are slinging as much propaganda and disinformation at each other as Democrats are slinging at Republicans. This is a win-win for Democrats and a lose-lose for Republicans.