Student loans sob stories, and government employees still working from home

The media, Biden, and other Democrats keep bragging how great Bidenomics is and how good the job market is. That would especially make it good for kids who went to college because they make more than people who didn't.

Yet we get these sob stories, that essentially are campaigning for other people to pay off student loan debt, whining that after three years of letting people skip paying their loans, they are all of a sudden are going to have to pay. What a concept! Paying off your own debt.

Somehow, only half are going to be required to pay more than two hundred per month but they won't be able to pay it. Maybe they should skip some trips to Starbucks.

And we are supposed to feel bad that they ran up other debts. Why didn't they prepare?

Student loans: Angst for restarting The months ahead, though, look tougher for many borrowers as payments restart. A recent TransUnion study found that about half of borrowers will have to pay more than $200 a month when payments restart and about one in five will see payments of more than $500. "Research suggests those who benefited from loan forbearance increased their auto and credit card debt during this period…and many borrowers will now face increased consumer debt on top of their student loans," Jim Mahaney, a certified financial planner at Mavericus Retirement, wrote in a blog post. In fact, more than half (53%) of borrowers got a new credit card, over a third (36%) took on an auto loan, and 15% now have a mortgage or personal loan, TransUnion found.

Another article says Biden wants government workers to go back to the office. They should have been in the office within a few months of when COVID started, like most private-sector workers, and they should be back five days a week. It is pure BS that government workers, who are well paid and get Cadillac benefits, have had a choice to work from home for over three years.

It is no wonder they get so far behind on passports, tax returns, and other stuff when they are allowed to hang out at home with little to no supervision.

It reminds me of spoiled brats.

What is "aggressively execute"? Just order them back to do their job or get fired, just as Reagan did with air traffic controllers.

White House asks Cabinet agencies to 'aggressively execute' return to in-person work The White House is directing Cabinet agencies to bring federal workers back into the office more frequently in the coming months, according to an internal email obtained by CNN. The email, sent to Cabinet secretaries by White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, cites the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency and the benefit of increased productivity from in-person work. "This is a priority of the President – and I am looking to each of you to aggressively execute this shift in September and October," the email reads.

