Special counsel in Biden investigation is a sweet pick for Hunter

In a move that should come as a surprise to no one, Merrick Garland has appointed, as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the one man who can most be counted on to continue covering up for the Biden family crimes. That man is David Weiss.

This is the selfsame David Weiss who allowed the statute of limitations to lapse on Hunter Biden's most serious crimes, while offering him a plea deal so broad, so lenient, and for crimes so minor that the prosecutor Weiss sent to court had to admit to an astonished judge that there was no legal precedent for it.

That would be the David Weiss whose office IRS investigators-turned-whistleblowers testified blocked them from even interviewing Hunter or executing search warrants to collect evidence of his crimes — and the same David Weiss who blocked those IRS investigators from using the mountains of evidence contained on Hunter's infamous laptop from hell.

Yes, David Weiss, who, five years after the beginning of this sham investigation, has not indicted Hunter Biden for anything — while the statute of limitations on his serial and thoroughly documented felonies continue to slip away. Those crimes would have earned any Republican a pre-dawn arrest by a heavily armed SWAT team with news media in tow.

I say that it should surprise no one, because at this point, there is no act so blatant, so brazen, or so lawless that Joe Biden's DOJ, led by Merrick Garland, will not stoop to it. This is the same weaponized DOJ that is targeting Biden's main political opponent for re-election in 2024.

Besides having proven himself as nothing more than a protector of the Bidens, David Weiss isn't even legally eligible for this appointment — at least according to a plain reading of the special counsel statute, which states that "the Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government."

All this is to conclude that David Weiss has proven that his only intention is to immunize Hunter Biden with the lowest possible charges and shield any evidence from implicating Joe BIden.

All of this has been done to continue stonewalling and prevent House Republicans from subpoenaing Hunter and Jim to testify about that $20 million that flowed into the Biden family coffers. Ongoing investigation, don't you know.

We can't be surprised, but we should all be ashamed of what our Department of Justice, under Joe Biden, has become. Calling this banana republic justice is an insult to banana republics.

We also should not be surprised if and when the Democrat prosecutor in Atlanta indicts Donald Trump for legally contesting the 2020 presidential election — something the Democrats themselves did in 2000, 2004 and 2016.

Jim Daws is a longtime America First activist, beginning with work on Pat Buchanan's presidential campaigns. He's a writer and itinerant talk radio/podcast host and a former fire battalion chief from Atlanta.

Image via Picryl.