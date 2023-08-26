Social media mom trots out her ‘trans’ child à la Dylan Mulvaney

Walt Heyer is a canary in the coal mine, and this mother isn’t paying attention; she’s too busy scrounging for social media likes to see what’s happening.

(I will warn you, I find this video utterly soul-crushing.)

Shared to the Twitterverse a couple of days ago by several prominent conservative accounts was a video of a what appears to be a mother and daughter duo, updating the viewer on “week 4 of testosterone” à la Dylan Mulvaney’s gross journey through “girlhood”; see below:

“You are gonna be really hot, it’s really exciting.”

In 2020, I attended an Eagle Forum conference in St. Louis, Missouri; the theme was “Socialism and Sexualization” and one of the speakers was a man named Walt Heyer. At some point in adulthood, Heyer “transitioned” from male to female, and after a literal come-to-Jesus moment, Heyer detransitioned away from his nearly decade-long identity of Laura Jensen. His story though, of why he struggled with the transgender lifestyle, is one I can see playing out in this mother-daughter duo.

In Heyer’s words, via a news outlet:

‘I started my transgender journey as a four-year-old boy when my grandmother repeatedly, over several years, cross-dressed me in a full-length purple dress she made especially for me and told me how pretty I was as a girl….’

When his parents found out about what the grandmother called “their little secret”, they forbade unsupervised visits; but then an uncle heard that “little Walt was a freak” and began to abuse him.

‘That abuse caused me to not want to be male any longer. Cross-dressing gave me an escape. I lay awake at night, secretly begging God to change me into a girl. In my childlike thinking, if I could only be a girl, then I would be accepted and affirmed by the adults in my life. I would be safe.’

At the conference, Heyer told attendees, “I received more love in that purple dress than I ever did in my little muddy blue jeans.” All he wanted was to be “accepted and affirmed by the adults” in his life … like every other precious child. How is the young girl in the video any different? Like Heyer, heaping “attention and affirmation” from the adults in her life comes only when she’s pretending to be someone she’s not.

The mother asks of the testosterone injections:“Any high points? Any good things?” To this, the girl replies, “not really.” Then, finally acknowledging the overt resistance, the mother says, “Are we ‘struggle-busing’ a little bit with the injection?” And, the daughter’s reaction says it all. With an exasperated eye roll full of pain she emphasizes, “a little bit.”

Every child wants to feel loved by their parents, and it looks like the only way this girl can get any sort of acceptance is by becoming a human casualty for a narcissistic sociopath … so that’s what she’s doing.

What’s so painful is you know the mother is playing off the depressed and withdrawn behavior as nothing more than the difficult teen years. Yet, the canary is now dead, but she’s too preoccupied trying to be a social media influencer to notice.

