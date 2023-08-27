Sleaze: Jack Smith's minion met repeatedly with the White House during the indictments of Trump

Aren't independent counsels supposed to be, you know, independent?

Not in the world of Joe Biden.

According to the New York Post, they've been all over the White House, apparently to coordinate during the critical moments in the Trump prosecution case.

The White House counsel’s office met with a top aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith just weeks before he brought charges against former President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents — raising serious concerns about coordinated legal efforts aimed at President Biden’s likely opponent in 2024. Jay Bratt, who joined the special counsel team in November 2022, shortly after it was formed, took a meeting in the White House on March 31, 2023, with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, White House visitor logs show. They were joined in the 10 a.m. meeting by Danielle Ray, an FBI agent in the Washington field office. Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office on June 8, 2023. Bratt, 63, also met with Saba at the White House in November 2021, when Trump was mired in negotiations with the National Archives, who were demanding the return of presidential records from his Mar-a-Lago estate before a formal investigation had not yet been opened.

What did they need the FBI agent in there for? Why were they meeting at all? Can they explain this without gaslighting? Is there some kind of innocent explanation? Thus far, they aren't even trying to give it.

Bratt, it turns out, is the dirtiest of the dirty operators associated with the corruption-soiled Biden White House. He's the one who tried to extort the attorney for a small-fry Trump defendant to plead guilty and cooperate with his side, because not doing so could negatively impact his application to be judge. What a choice that poor fellow had to make. Somehow, this guy, despite being nominally part of the independent counsel, had some kind of inside knowledge from ... someone ... that the judicial selection process was politically oriented and he used it as a weapon.

Bratt also was the leading voice for the Mar-a-Lago raid, which shocked the country based on its brazen breaching of precedent. This guy doesn't care what precedent is, he's out to Get Trump.

He'll use any means and any state power to achieve it, whether he has the right to do it or not.

Now he's been caught meeting with the White House, which sure as heck doesn't sound like impartial justice at work here at all.

The Post notes that another White House official met with New York's prosecutor of Trump, Alvin Bragg, too. Such coincidences.

Didn't President Trump get impeached on claims that he was trying to scupper the campaign of his political opponent with his phone call to Ukraine's president? Seems the Biden White House is doing this in spades, with no consequences whatsoever. That's banana republic politics, of the kind that Vlad Putin, Nicolas Maduro, and every crummy dictator at the bottom end of the third world engages in.

Now we're seeing evidence, which hasn't been refuted, as news of these meetings gets out now.

Mark Levin has the best observation on how improper this looks:

THIS IS A MASSIVE STORY!

That's why it will be ignored by the Democrat Party media. That said, Bratt not only met with Biden's staff at the White House while investigating Donald Trump and weeks before Trump was charged, Bratt is the senior DOJ official who insisted on securing… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 26, 2023

He's right that Trump's lawyers need to put on their shark suits.

But perhaps even more important, Congress needs to defund this rigged operation. This office cannot exist if it cannot be independent and right now, it's shown that it can't. Cut off all Justice Department money until this garbage is shut down, it mustn't get another dime of taxpayer money now that it's shown itself to be a sleazy, off-the-books enforcement arm of the corrupt Joe Biden White House.

Get rid of it.

