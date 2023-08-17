Religious persecution in a first-world country

In February, an FBI whistleblower from their Richmond, Virginia field office leaked a report about spying on "radical-traditionalist Catholics," labeling them as "potential domestic terrorists."

FBI director Christopher Wray claimed the report was "a single product by a single field office."

Hearings conducted by chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan revealed evidence that Wray had perjured himself, as FBI field offices in Los Angeles and Portland and perhaps others were also monitoring Catholics.

Perhaps this is why the FBI is too busy to investigate the Richmond riots orchestrated by Antifa in 2020 or those BLM-led riots and their $90 million in donations that vaporized into luxury real estate for their leaders.

Provided Wray had been a leader, he would have cleaned house.

Rather, Wray is complicit.

State persecution against the Church dates back to Roman times and remains the oldest of American bigotries. America is Rome 2.0 with Tiberius as president, Caligula running academia, and Nero tormenting Catholics, with catacomb housing a future consideration. Historian John Higham described anti-Catholicism as "the most luxuriant, tenacious tradition of paranoiac agitation in American history."

Recall when Sen. Dianne Feinstein commented at Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing how "the dogma lives loudly in you," meaning Barrett's steadfast Catholicism. Last September, the FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on Catholic pro-life advocate Mark Houck, his wife, and their seven children. Just this month, and with more than 1,500 children needing foster and adoptive parents, Massachusetts is rejecting adoptive parents. The offenders: Catholics who don't believe in leftist gender engineering.

Moreover, the FBI has been delinquent in investigating pro-life clinic fires and church arsons, while their brethren in the DOJ keep the heat on the Little Sisters of the Poor. "Catholics" the FBI should be investigating are Hunter and Joe Biden.

The FBI has morphed into yesteryear's Soviet KGB.

When was the last time a Catholic posed a threat or orchestrated a terrorist attack? Watch out for their assault rosaries, poisoned holy water, and putrefying incense, and especially those who attend the traditional Latin Mass.

Rep. Jordan's Judiciary Committee will not resolve this grave injustice that is nothing but a rogue collection of redactions, obfuscations, and delays. James Comey, Merrick Garland, and Wray will never be held responsible any more than the Clintons, Obama, or that self-professed "devout Catholic" Biden will.

So much for tolerance, equity, and inclusion.

That collective bureaucratic yawn coming from Washington will only embolden the weaponization of the federal government — the nation's true domestic threat.

Democrats believe they are above reproach as they smear their doors with the blood of aborted babies, serving as their political Passover. However, when human nature and history weigh in, as they most certainly will, fate will have its say.

The FBI is beyond reform — that much is clear. Wray should be tried along with his co-conspirators within the DOJ and incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay, well beyond the laws they seek to depose.

Democrats parrot how "no one is above the law" as justification to investigate Donald Trump. Yet the D.C. bureaucratic class remains wrapped in a blanket of immunity. Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly perjured himself when he testified before Congress, deceitfully claiming that the National Institutes of Health was not engaged in "gain-of-function" research and COVID-19's origin were not from the Wuhan Lab in China.

Democrats want to criminalize conservative Christianity.

Catholics are the canaries in the coal mine, compliments of weak church leadership. Protestants are on deck and need to keep the stalwart words of Martin Niemöller, a Lutheran pastor and an outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler who spent eight years in a Nazi prison, in mind.

Niemöller penned the distinguished poem "First They Came" that still resonates generations later.

First, they came for the communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

Image: Tom Ahearn via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 (cropped).