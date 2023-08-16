Proof, if you needed, that the Georgia indictment is purely political

Leftists are crowing that “no one is above the law” and insist that the rain of indictments coming down against Trump is simply a case of justice catching up with Donald Trump for his horrible crimes regarding the 2020 election. Conservatives, however, note that the timing of these indictments is…um, shall we say, suspect. After all, Biden is a demented, decrepit and, as many are finally seeing, corrupt man, and Donald Trump is his most threatening rival in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Now, with her request for a trial date, Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has provided all the evidence one needs to accept that her indictment is political election interference.

The news from a CNN political reporter is simple and straightforward:

BREAKING: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 16, 2023

CNBC has an equally dry recitation of Willis’s preferred trial date:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed a March 4 trial date for her case accusing former President Donald Trump and others of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Willis also suggested that Trump and the 18 other defendants in the state-level election interference case should be arraigned during the week of Sept. 5, a court filing showed. The Atlanta-area prosecutor had previously given the defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to Georgia authorities.

Nothing to see here, folks. According to Willis’s preference, the mass trial of 19 people, including the former president of the United States, who is also the greatest threat to Joe Biden’s power, will take place on just another day in the calendar. I mean, it’s not the Ides of March (March 15), which might have symbolic political weight. It’s just boring old March 4.

But just how boring is March 4? Or should I say, how boring is March 4, 2024; that is, that specific date during an election year?

It turns out that it’s not boring at all. Why? Because March 5 is Super Tuesday:

Only a person with a subnormal IQ would think that Willis’s chosen date is a coincidence. This is straight-out election interference. In the heart of the primary seasons, as voters all over America (at least, those who haven’t already relied on early voting) plan to select their candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination, the news will be full of nothing but reminders that Trump is about to be tried—and, of course—convicted for being a criminal deserving of decades in a state prison.

Trump, of course, gets it:

Corruption on this national scale has ever before happened in American history. I’m someone who wakes up every morning trying to be optimistic because, if not, why bother to get up? I know that if We The People can’t change things, then everything—America, life, liberty—is over. Then, I remind myself that this is the Democrats’ goal. They want to destroy us, not just politically, but at the very core of our being. And when I think that, I rebound…and you should, too.

