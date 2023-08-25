Penn State offers in-state tuition to out-of-staters if certain conditions are met

It is a timeless aphorism: “Under the left, it pays to be a criminal.” It was true of the Nazi Party’s Brownshirts, it was true of the Bolshevik revolutionaries, and it’s true of America’s illegal alien population under the modern Democrats.

Per a Campus Reform article out Wednesday:

Amidst a budget crisis, Pennsylvania State University offers in-state tuition rates to qualifying illegal immigrants while American citizens across the country are charged out-of-state tuition.

For reference, in-state tuition is roughly half of the out-of-state price tag ($19,284 compared to $38,651). Furthermore:

… foreign students who legally immigrated to the United States to study at Penn State paid more than even out-of-state students, as tuition and fees amounted to $40,151.

Alright, so let me get this straight. If you’re an out-of-stater looking to attend Penn State, your residency status doesn’t matter, just as long as you’re not an American citizen, or a legal immigrant who respects the rule of law. However, if you’re a migrant whose first act upon entering the country was to commit a felony, then you’re in luck!

Sounds about right for Democrats.

Let’s give credit where credit is due — for a group that’s usually marred by wholesale inconsistency, they can be remarkably consistent. I mean, their “no uterus, no opinion” but men can also be women because anatomy doesn’t determine “gender”? “In this house we believe … kindness is everything” unless you’re a “MAGAt”? Tolerance, diversity, and multiculturalism are virtues but it’s fine to abuse Christian conservatives? But…. When it comes to their hatred for America and their love of lawlessness, they’re supremely consistent.

Ronald Reagan laid the foundation for the absolute trainwreck invasion by which we now find ourselves victimized, and we are paying, literally and figuratively.

In 1776, Thomas Paine wrote the first American Crisis pamphlet, which included this line, “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: It is dearness only that gives every thing its value.”

Everything is “cheap” to the migrants pouring into our communities: from “citizenship” to college. How could they ever understand what those things really cost?

Image: X video screen grab.