On X, intelligent responses to the Georgia indictment help understand what’s happening

A 98-page indictment against Donald Trump just dropped in Fulton County, Georgia, an overwhelmingly Democrat redoubt in the South. Twitter has a lot of fascinating conservative insights about the indictment. The bottom line is that the indictment criminalizes what Democrats have always done, starting with Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams. What should be more concerning, though, is that the indictment criminalizes free speech, just as the federal indictment against Trump regarding January 6 does.

These are very dangerous times, so I’ll start with a warning, which is that the Democrat establishment is hoping for a violent response:

The specific purpose of these indictments is to inspire patriots to secretly organize and take violent action against the fascism of the Democrat Party.



That is the purpose--to create an excuse to make what you believe ILLEGAL.



Any such organization undertaken through any means… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 15, 2023

I’ll have more on the conservative response at the end of this post. Pride of place should also go to Trump’s and his lawyer’s responses to this latest attack on his candidacy (for that’s what it is):

🚨 Trump responds to the Georgia Indictment pic.twitter.com/hLVyQPSNs0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

Alan Dershowitz offers a very good explanation of why the indictment is almost certainly garbage—and that’s because its quality doesn’t matter. Although it will almost certainly be overturned on appeal, the case needs to last only long enough to keep Trump from being reelected:

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz on Trump’s Georgia indictments:



“First of all, nobody should take seriously that there was grand jury indictment. The fact that it was agrand jury indictment, it means nothing. It's the prosecutor who indicted. The best evidence of that is… pic.twitter.com/poCewQdHRG — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 15, 2023

That reality helps support Mark Levin’s take, which is that the various prosecutors are colluding, something Jullie Kelly says is supported by the facts. Again, the goal isn’t to bring justice to a genuine crime. The goal, which originates in the White House, is to keep Biden from facing his most formidable challenge:

Overlap btw J6 committee report, Smith's J6 indictment and Willis' indictment is readily apparent.



Pelosi's J6 committee spent millions with promise to make all evidence public. Not only is some material missing but other records now under protective order issued by Chutkan. https://t.co/TwiZGdw7GQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 15, 2023

Kelly has more on the anything-but-coincidental nexus between the many cases against Trump and the way they feed on one another:

Just starting to read through GA indictment but a few quick observations:



• Jack Smith is preparing to indict some of the same individuals in Trump’s J6 case on same bogus grounds



• Tweets have been used as incriminating evidence in multiple J6 cases including Trump’s “will… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 15, 2023

But what about the complaint itself? Well, tweet after tweet from those who read it shows that the “evidence” for the conspiracy is that Trump and the other defendants exercised their First Amendment rights:

LOL how the hell can Willis use this as evidence of a racketeering operation in Fulton County? pic.twitter.com/pqJQczbH97 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 15, 2023

Things that are apparently illegal in America:



1. Tweeting that you’re watching TV

2. Reserving rooms for meetings

3. Asking someone for a phone number



What a sham. pic.twitter.com/U8jLLN37vH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2023

Apparently illegal in America now:



- Telling people to watch TV

- Asking for phone numbers

- Renting rooms at the Capitol

- Advocating for signature verification

- Tweets



It’s not just Trump they’re coming after. They’re coming next for our free speech if we dare dissent. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 15, 2023

Please don't tweet that people should watch @RSBNetwork. Fani Willis will try to lock you up. pic.twitter.com/51NeVQBcyY — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 15, 2023

The illegal “enterprise” is using your 1st Amendment rights, holding public hearings, “giving a nationally televised speech” (seriously), holding press conferences, sending tweets questioning Rigged Election, calling for special session…



They think they Constitution is criminal pic.twitter.com/N8NikyG1Hi — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 15, 2023

its not banana republic stuff, its communist revolution level stuff https://t.co/juIDlwMjgR — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 15, 2023

None of these “new rules,” of course, apply to or have ever applied to Democrats.

Here is MSNBC in 2017 reporting on Hillary voters seeking to "overturn" the results of Trump's election.



The report concedes that in America's "democracy" political candidates have the right to challenge elections with alternate slates of electors.



You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/xLor49nxLe — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

While we can see Democrat hypocrisy, what we also see is how passive Republicans have long been about Democrat actions, both illegal and unprincipled:

Republicans did nothing about Bill Clinton flying to islands with minors



Republicans did nothing about Hillary Clinton smashing devices



Republicans did nothing about James Comey brazenly lying



Republicans did nothing about Andy McCabe plotting a silent coup against a sitting… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 15, 2023

It’s telling, by the way, that Tanya Chutkan, the judge in the federal case about January 6, and Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, are both black females. Given what’s been told to them since 2016 about Donald Trump, they may actually believe they’re on the side of the Resistance fighting against a Nazi:

The media spent years brainwashing Democrats into believing Trump is a traitorous, racist, sexist, and now a left-leaning American Black woman is his judge.



If science were real, and scientists were not cowardly pieces of shit, they would point out the impossibility of any human… https://t.co/n2vZcVcwWH — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 14, 2023

The ultimate goal, of course, is to ensure not only a Democrat win in 2024 but a completely pacified population, with conservatives terrified to speak or act:

As I’ve said repeatedly. This isn’t about 2020.



It’s about 2024.



Dissent about the outcome of a presidential election is now criminalized. Lawsuits, investigations, protest, social media posts—all activity we’ve seen for decades.



All now illegal in the USA. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 15, 2023

And that’s where I have one point to make that others haven’t already made, and that point is that much of the trouble we’re seeing here arises because ordinary Americans, the ones who are offended by everything that’s going on, from sexualizing children to open election interference, are so darn passive. They’ll refrain from buying beer, or they’ll buy a country song, but they don’t do anything else. And mostly, they don’t vote.

If you look at detailed maps of the 2020 election map by county, you see that America is mostly conservative, with blue pockets that revolve around urban areas. We’re told that the urban areas win because they’ve got most of a given state’s population. That’s not true: They’ve got most of a given state’s voting population (along with easy cheating, of course, as Arizona shows).

2020 election map by county pic.twitter.com/vIIPff7ONh — David (@dappleathome) July 7, 2022

In Oregon, Portland controls state politics. However, its population is only 619,286, while the next biggest cities (Salem and Eugene), even when added to Portland, don’t bring the major urban population over 1,000,00. The state’s total population is 4,246,155. If there really are a lot of conservatives outside Portland, they’re not voting.

In Wisconsin, the two largest cities—Milwaukee (Democrat) has 555,640 people and Madison (Democrat) has 269,897 people—account for fewer than 1,000,000 people. The total state population, though, is 5,893,718. I bet a lot of conservatives live there, but they’re not voting.

In Arizona, Phoenix and Mesa, both part of Maricopa County (Democrat), have a combined population of around 1,200,000 people. Tucson (Democrat) has 546,019 people. But the total state population is 7,151,502 people. Again, a lot of conservatives (or normal) just don’t vote.

The same goes for Georgia. The Atlanta metro area is huge, with 6,162,195. Not all of the suburbs, however, are Democrat. Fulton County, where the latest attack on Trump originated, has only slightly more than 1 million people. Once you get into metro Atlanta’s suburbs, it starts shading red fast, so that only about 3 million of those residents are Democrats. Georgia itself has 10,711,908 people. Again, there are more conservatives in the state than people bothering to vote.

We normal Americans do not need a bloody revolution, which is what the Democrats are waiting for. What we need to do is realize that it takes more than a beer boycott and a country song to fix America. People outside of the cities must vote as if their lives depend on it because they do.

