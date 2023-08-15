« What the Fulton County judge could do | Should small donors take a hike? »
August 15, 2023

On X, intelligent responses to the Georgia indictment help understand what’s happening

By Andrea Widburg

A 98-page indictment against Donald Trump just dropped in Fulton County, Georgia, an overwhelmingly Democrat redoubt in the South. Twitter has a lot of fascinating conservative insights about the indictment. The bottom line is that the indictment criminalizes what Democrats have always done, starting with Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams. What should be more concerning, though, is that the indictment criminalizes free speech, just as the federal indictment against Trump regarding January 6 does.

These are very dangerous times, so I’ll start with a warning, which is that the Democrat establishment is hoping for a violent response:

I’ll have more on the conservative response at the end of this post. Pride of place should also go to Trump’s and his lawyer’s responses to this latest attack on his candidacy (for that’s what it is):

Alan Dershowitz offers a very good explanation of why the indictment is almost certainly garbage—and that’s because its quality doesn’t matter. Although it will almost certainly be overturned on appeal, the case needs to last only long enough to keep Trump from being reelected:

That reality helps support Mark Levin’s take, which is that the various prosecutors are colluding, something Jullie Kelly says is supported by the facts. Again, the goal isn’t to bring justice to a genuine crime. The goal, which originates in the White House, is to keep Biden from facing his most formidable challenge:

Kelly has more on the anything-but-coincidental nexus between the many cases against Trump and the way they feed on one another:

But what about the complaint itself? Well, tweet after tweet from those who read it shows that the “evidence” for the conspiracy is that Trump and the other defendants exercised their First Amendment rights:

None of these “new rules,” of course, apply to or have ever applied to Democrats.

While we can see Democrat hypocrisy, what we also see is how passive Republicans have long been about Democrat actions, both illegal and unprincipled:

It’s telling, by the way, that Tanya Chutkan, the judge in the federal case about January 6, and Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, are both black females. Given what’s been told to them since 2016 about Donald Trump, they may actually believe they’re on the side of the Resistance fighting against a Nazi:

The ultimate goal, of course, is to ensure not only a Democrat win in 2024 but a completely pacified population, with conservatives terrified to speak or act:

And that’s where I have one point to make that others haven’t already made, and that point is that much of the trouble we’re seeing here arises because ordinary Americans, the ones who are offended by everything that’s going on, from sexualizing children to open election interference, are so darn passive. They’ll refrain from buying beer, or they’ll buy a country song, but they don’t do anything else. And mostly, they don’t vote.

If you look at detailed maps of the 2020 election map by county, you see that America is mostly conservative, with blue pockets that revolve around urban areas. We’re told that the urban areas win because they’ve got most of a given state’s population. That’s not true: They’ve got most of a given state’s voting population (along with easy cheating, of course, as Arizona shows).

In Oregon, Portland controls state politics. However, its population is only 619,286, while the next biggest cities (Salem and Eugene), even when added to Portland, don’t bring the major urban population over 1,000,00. The state’s total population is 4,246,155. If there really are a lot of conservatives outside Portland, they’re not voting.

In Wisconsin, the two largest cities—Milwaukee (Democrat) has 555,640 people and Madison (Democrat) has 269,897 people—account for fewer than 1,000,000 people. The total state population, though, is 5,893,718. I bet a lot of conservatives live there, but they’re not voting.

In Arizona, Phoenix and Mesa, both part of Maricopa County (Democrat), have a combined population of around 1,200,000 people. Tucson (Democrat) has 546,019 people. But the total state population is 7,151,502 people. Again, a lot of conservatives (or normal) just don’t vote.

The same goes for Georgia. The Atlanta metro area is huge, with 6,162,195. Not all of the suburbs, however, are Democrat. Fulton County, where the latest attack on Trump originated, has only slightly more than 1 million people. Once you get into metro Atlanta’s suburbs, it starts shading red fast, so that only about 3 million of those residents are Democrats. Georgia itself has 10,711,908 people. Again, there are more conservatives in the state than people bothering to vote.

We normal Americans do not need a bloody revolution, which is what the Democrats are waiting for. What we need to do is realize that it takes more than a beer boycott and a country song to fix America. People outside of the cities must vote as if their lives depend on it because they do.

Image: Trump in the way. Public domain.

 

 

 

 

