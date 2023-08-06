NYT vilifies Justice Thomas for an RV, but misses the enormous elephant (more like jackass) in the room

If you simply read the headline and lede of a The New York Times article published yesterday, and knew absolutely nothing about the mainstream media’s all-out war on government transparency and truth, you might actually think the outlet was dedicated to journalistic integrity.

See below:

Screenshot of NYT headline and lede

A sitting justice, on the Supreme Court, a man in a position of power and authority over the American people, feigning like he’s just a blue-collar guy and driving around in an old R.V.? The horror!

Per the article, in 1999, Justice Clarence Thomas bought an eight-year-old (used?) motor coach, and borrowed money from a friend to do so. After about nine years, in 2008, Thomas paid the loan back, and the lien against the vehicle was released. That’s it, but also per the article:

But there is an untold, and far more complex, back story to Justice Thomas’s R.V. — one that not only undercuts the mythology but also leaves unanswered a host of questions about whether the justice received, and failed to disclose, a lavish gift from a wealthy friend.

Give. Me. A. Break.

Millions flow into the Biden family coffers, but the media somehow isn’t interested in all the dark money shell corporations behind the transactions.

A Democrat donor pays exorbitant amounts for Hunter’s untalented scribbles, and lands a spot on a “prestigious commission” (appointed by the Big Guy Joe himself), and the media doesn’t care.

Hunter skips out on $80k in unpaid rent before he and his wife trash the luxury property, fights to reduce child support payments, yet oddly, the media has no “unanswered” questions as to how he pays for his high-priced lawyers. They don’t care.

The Bidens routinely stay at a billionaire friend's Nantucket mansion, and most of the media doesn’t care.

They don’t really care about Clarence Thomas either, but just like with President Trump, they’re on a mission to destroy him—along with any other conservative threat. The media can’t afford to have a black conservative whose very existence and history dispels the false narrative they push, just like they can’t afford to have a president like Donald Trump who bucks the establishment agenda… because they certainly can’t afford the Constitutional limits on despotic Democrat power that come with men like Thomas and Trump.

