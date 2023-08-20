Newt Gingrich lobs a bombshell revelation about Biden's White House and Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis's indictment of President Trump

Back when Newt Gingrich was just getting his feet wet as Speaker of the House, the press launched a campaign to brand him a "bomb thrower."

It was a overreaching narrative-making on their part, and probably coming from the Clinton camp, but there was a bit of truth in it: Newtron always goes where no flaccid, cowardly RINO dares to tread.

Now he's got a doozy.

According to Matt Margolis at PJMedia:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich revealed on Thursday that a reliable source told him that a request was made from Washington, D.C., to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that she had to bring charges against former President Donald Trump because they needed a distraction from the “screw up” with recently appointed Special Counsel David Weiss. “I am told—this is hearsay—but I am told by a reliable source, that Friday evening, somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, ‘You have to indict on Monday. We have to cover up all of the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’” Gingrich told Charlie Kirk in an interview. “And she said, apparently, ‘My jurors aren’t coming back till Tuesday,’ and they said, ‘You didn’t hear me. You have to indict on Monday,’ And she said, ‘Well, they’re not gonna get here before noon.’ They said, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ She says, ‘This means it’s going to be eight or nine or 10 o’clock at night.’ They said, ‘It doesn’t matter.” “Who made that phone call?” asked Kirk. “We don’t know,” Gingrich said. “And that’s why I’m telling you upfront, this is hearsay, but it’s from a person who has remarkably good sources.”

Kirk noted that it made sense, given that the indictment was published on the county clerk's website even before the grand jury got done deciding it. That tells us some kind of fix was in.

But just the Biden involvement is a bombshell.

Up until now, the press has gleefully been reporting that the Fulton County indictment of Trump was an independent, local, county operation. The prison they planned to book and jail him in was roach-ridden and filthy, as well as under investigation for human rights violations, quite unlike federal facilities. The sheriff was gleefully telling everyone he would take President Trump's mugshot (which of course would be published all over) in the name of equal treatment. It was a full blown local operation that supposedly Trump wouldn't be able to get out of.

Some pundits on the right were calling into question as to whether such an indictment should even be allowed given that any local D.A. could to the same thing to stop any pol they liked from running for office, while some lefties expressed untold glee that Trump wouldn't be able to pardon himself if he was convicted and sentenced in a state court system.

Now we learn that Biden was in on this all along and no, Fani Willis was not operating independently, she was working in close coordination with the White House, and doing what she was told, even though she didn't want to do it that way. Biden had a political problem with his appointment of Robert Weiss as Hunter Biden's special prosecutor and demanded that Willis distract from the issue by indicting Trump in Georgia.

This whole machination calls for a special prosecutor of its own, because obviously, Biden was pulling some puppet strings.

Newt was right to reveal it, because it tells us so much more about what a sham this politically motivated prosecution is. Newt here calls it "a form of political warfare" and notes that none of these indictments Trump is facing are "about the law." He's an amazing resource for clarifying just what's going on as the Biden spin machine attempts to spin.

The Biden administration knows no bottom on corruption and sleaze. Now they're using Willis as a frontwoman, if the Gringrich report is correct. It's time for Congress to find out about that.

Image: Screen shot from Fox Business video, via YouTube