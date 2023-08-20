New whimsical playground exhibit opens in Chicago and the guests are exactly who you’d expect (hint: they’re not toddlers)

If an adult suffers from arrested development, he or she will exhibit behaviors typically seen from children, whether it be sucking on a pacifier, wearing a diaper, and declaring themselves trans-age; throwing a temper tantrums when they don’t get their way (like the cliché hysterical leftist); or, purchasing admission to an indoor playground designed for young children. Check out this video below:

You know people aren’t having kids anymore and the fertility rate is nonexistent when they make play places for adults pic.twitter.com/8ffgMaVvM7 — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) August 19, 2023

That is “Doodle World” and it is an “immersive” play experience located in the heart of Chicago; according to the website, the target demographic is children between the ages of four and ten, but for some reason, as you can see above, there are literally no children to be seen … just adults.

Now, I have two kids, so I spend a decent amount of time visiting indoor playgrounds, trampoline parks, and children’s museums, but it should be a red flag when the attendees are entirely adults, with zero kiddies in tow.

Here’s a fun little hypothetical: if Doodle World were in a conservative locale instead of a Chicago, how different do you think the crowd would look? Allow me to answer: I live in the conservative state of Alabama, and when I go to these sorts of places, it’s all kids. In fact, if I were to walk into a child’s play place with my two boys, and I looked around to see not a single other child, I’d be so creeped out I’d immediately grab my sons, turn around, and walk out.

If kiddie playgrounds appeal to adults with immature and undeveloped minds, it’s not surprising that kiddie playgrounds are popular with adults where nearly everyone is a Democrat.

Image: X video screen grab.