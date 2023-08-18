Pop astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks it’s 'weird' to separate male and female athletes

So, after all of recorded history, it has come to this: an (alleged) astrophysicist claims it is odd that we separate male and female athletes.

In a recent (2022) discussion with science writer and podcaster Michael Shermer, Neil deGrasse Tyson said: “It is a little weird that we split people by male and female in this way. I’m imagining a hundred years from now looking back and saying, ‘Do you know back 100 years ago they split boys and girls and they couldn’t compete?’ And … that’d just be kind of a little weird.”

Really? At the rate we’re going, in 30 years people may not be able to distinguish males from females.

But do we really want to have women competing, say, on NFL, NHL, and NBA teams? The injuries would be horrific. And the majority of both would be extremely uncomfortable in the locker rooms. Moreover, the few who wouldn’t be uncomfortable would likely be an even bigger problem.

To his credit, Shermer didn’t agree with Tyson’s take. Which didn’t set well with Tyson, who likened Shermer to an “old man on the porch in a rocking chair” for his backward thinking.

Other clips of progressives’ favorite scientist have surfaced recently, including one in which Tyson called the human brain’s need to make categories, even of things that he says are “not inherently categorizable,” a “failure of evolution.” He added, “Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80 percent female, 20 percent male. I’m gonna put on makeup. Tomorrow, I might feel 80 percent male. I’ll remove the makeup and I’ll wear a muscle shirt. Why do you care?! What businesses is it of yours to require that I fulfill your inability to think of gender on a spectrum?”

Sorry, but that is not science, Neil. It is quite the opposite. Science categorizes everything. Flora. Fauna. Domain. Kingdom. Phylum. Class. Order. Family. Genus. Species.

Humans wouldn’t be here if our minds couldn’t/didn’t incessantly categorize. Dangerous, safe; edible, inedible; true, false. And yes, good or bad.

It would be more than “weird” if we didn’t recognize the differences between boys and girls-- and men and women. It would be bizarre—and a lie—if we refused to do so. We are not paramecium. We don’t reproduce by cell division.

It is one thing to challenge Neil deGrasse Tyson. It is quite another to attempt to refute biology, anatomy, history, evolution…and our Creator.

I hope most of you reading this will categorize this last statement as true.

Image: Screen shot from Algobiotics video, via YouTube