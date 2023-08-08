More evidence of Joe Biden’s probable role in Hunter’s business dealings

When it comes to Joe Biden’s knowledge of and possible complicity in Hunter Biden’s dealings with foreign businesses and businesses connected to foreign governments during his father’s vice presidency, the big questions are “Did Joe Biden know what was going on, did he participate in what was going on, did he profit from what was going on, and did he alter American foreign policy based upon that profit?”

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop indicated that the answer to each question is yes. There’s also emerging evidence that proves that the answer to each question is yes. It now turns out that one of Hunter’s business associates had dozens of trips to the White House and Joe Biden’s office and residence during the Obama presidency.

This time, the associate isn’t Devon Archer or Tony Bobulinski, neither of whom claims to have met with Joe Biden very often. Instead, it’s Eric Schwerin who, along with Hunter Biden, founded the now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners and also served as its managing partner. It was in that capacity that then-President Obama appointed (and, later, reappointed) Schwerin to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Image: Eric Schwerin. Facebook.

Just as a reminder, it was Rosemont Seneca Partners that was the vehicle through which Hunter conducted most of his deals with foreign corporations, especially those related to China’s government. It’s no coincidence that Wikipedia deleted Rosemont Seneca Partners. The partnership made it impossible to ignore the probable connection between Joe Biden and those same deals.

It's now emerged that Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner, made literally dozens of visits to the White House and to Joe Biden’s residence during Obama’s presidency, which is about 30% more than previously reported:

Hunter Biden’s former friend and longtime business partner visited the Obama White House and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s residence dozens of times between 2009 and 2016, likely to make him the next target of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. [snip] The number of Schwerin's White House visits could be much higher than 36 if any of his meetings fell under the White House voluntary disclosure policy exception of "purely personal guests," due to his handling of the Biden family’s personal finances. [snip] One of Schwerin's visits - in November 2010 - was a sit-down with Joe Biden in the West Wing. Schwerin also visited Joe Biden’s residence at least 15 times for various holiday receptions, including the Dec. 12 holiday reception in 2015 that came a couple of days after then-Vice President Biden’s infamous trip to Ukraine, where he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if the country’s leaders did not fire their top prosecutor.

The same article details all sorts of other visits Schwerin had to the White House and the vice president’s office, including visits with Anne Marie Person, who started at Rosemont Seneca before joining Biden’s staff.

Biden’s spokespeople will say, of course, that Schwerin was at the White House because of the Commission, but I wonder if anyone believes that either Obama or Joe cared greatly about a Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. They’ll also say that he was there because of Biden’s personal finances, which is certainly a colorable argument.

But why would that see Schwerin meeting in 2016 “with Steve Ricchetti, who was Biden’s chief of staff” on at least two occasions? Or attending receptions with other Rosemont Seneca partners? Or why he had at least three visits with staffers from Biden’s office?

The net is closing. In answer to those four questions I posed above, the evidence is mounting that Joe Biden knew exactly what Hunter was doing, that he made sure that the foreign corporations and governments knew that he was on board, that he profited from these deals, and that he altered American policy in exchange for those profits.