Missouri Democratic Party deletes tweet calling for burning down Trump supporter's home

Quick, what do you do when you pass by a house or car that has a lot of political signs and slogans on it from a party you don't like?

You probably do what I might do -- you say 'ewww' or 'tasteless' and move on.

But then there are powerful Democrats, who aren't quite like the rest of us.

According to the Epoch Times:

A social media account belonging to the Missouri Democratic Party appeared to promote the idea of setting fire to the home of an apparent avid Trump supporter in a now-deleted post. On Monday, Democratic Party activist Jon Cooper took to X—the app formerly known as Twitter—to share a photo of a house covered in flags and signage supporting former President Donald Trump. Mr. Cooper included the caption "What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor?" Mr. Cooper's X post garnered thousands of replies, including one from an official account for the Missouri Democratic Party, which read "The roof, the roof is on [fire], we don't need no water, let the 'insert your word' burn!" The X post also included the note, "#VoteBlue2024." The post from the Missouri Democratic Party account included fire emojis and appeared to be a reference to the 1984 song "The Roof is on Fire" by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three. The lyrics to the song go, "The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire. We don't need no water, let the [expletive] burn."

The original tweet with the offending house was here:

What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor? pic.twitter.com/WG97Gitp0S — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 31, 2023

I would even question why Cooper, a Democrat operative whose past work, based on his Twitter feed, says he was involved in some kind of "Draft Biden" activity, would post such a tweet, given that such houses can be found on both sides of the spectrum, and have been, for years. Why did Cooper want to post that provocative picture to all his little Democrat followers to react to? What was he looking for? I was amused by this tweet about sending a photo of the house to the homeowner's association, which revealed the Inner Karen of this Democrat. but even that made me wonder how many times he has already done it, given how quick and natural his response was.

But the actual Missouri Democratic Party twitter account made a recommendation to burn the home down, as described in the Epoch Times passage, before deleting the tweet after top Republicans criticized it, releasing this mealy mouthed and hard-to-believe explanation:

"It was inappropriate and was immediately taken down on our own initiative because it did not represent the need, even in these divided political times, for spirited yet constructive dialogue," Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Matthew Patterson said in an emailed statement to NTD News. "The staff member in question has been appropriately reprimanded." The Missouri Democratic Party declined a request for additional details about how the staff member in question was reprimanded.

I guess we are supposed to take their word for it that they are sorry and wouldn't dream of advocating for anything but "spirited yet constructive dialogue."

Which hasn't been their pattern in the past. The call to burn down a Trump supporter's house comes just weeks after a powerful Rhode Island state senator who served as the Senate Democrat policy, yes, policy, chairman, was found guilty of keying a Trump supporter's car and then lying to the cops about it even though it was caught on camera, then trying to pull rank on the beat cops investigating, and then blaming the victim, before being forced to own up. So much for spirited bipartisanship there. The Democrat party in fact is full of rabid, rabid hate for Trump supporters with no introspection about where that is leading whatsoever.

More likely than being regretful, the Missouri Democrats were probably protecting themselves from potential legal liability, because, knowing what the rabid Trump-hating culture in their party is like, if any Democrat ever did set fire to to the house, they'd probably be sue-able.

The homeowner should probably sue them to pay for extra security now, to ensure that that does not happen, but that is up to him.

Why Democrats cannot mind their own business and just put up their own versions of signage if that matters to them is beyond most of us. What we know from this is that this is a party boiling with rage and unable to observe even the minimal requirements of civility in politics.

Image: Twitter screen shot