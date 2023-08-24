Maui residents who obeyed traffic orders perished, those who ignored them survived

As more details emerge about what really happened in Maui, one thing is unmistakable: the government has completely surrendered its delegated charge as the guarantor of unalienable rights, and in its current form, it is wholly unsuited to have any sort of authoritative role.

A report out yesterday at The Hill detailed that Maui residents fleeing the blaze were barricaded in by several road closures, established by local authorities; those who heeded the orders died, and those who didn’t, escaped the flames. From the article:

Those who disobeyed the barricaded road closures during the Maui fires survived the disaster, while many of those who heeded orders to turn around perished in their cars and homes with no way out…. … Officials closed Lahaina Bypass Road due to the fires, blocking the only way out of Lahaina to the southern part of the island. … One family swerved around the barricade set up to escape the flames, while another resident took a dirt road uphill to climb above the fire…. However, many others who stayed in the cars on that road were stuck in a gridlock, with fires surrounding them on most sides….

Let me preempt this with a language warning, but the first video below gives us a firsthand sense of the chaos, while the second is a survivor’s account:

Maybe somebody should tell this unnamed officer that “I was just following orders” isn’t a valid defense.

It goes without saying, it’s very concerning that we really can’t tell whether the government is simply staffed by the most utterly incompetent people because that’s the nature of the beast (like a moth drawn to a flame, so are unhireables to government) or, if the carnage was intentional. I think at some point, the “I’m just a hopeless dunce” excuse runs out.

See how Harmeet Dhillon broke it all down:

When arguing in federal court in HI in 2020, I had to get permission from the governor to enter his precious state to argue that his silly COVID lockdowns violated the Constitution. I lost. This same state, in real life, has shown how little respect for life its leaders… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 22, 2023

There is a lot we still don’t know, like where hundreds of children are, or how it’s possible that John Pelletier, Maui’s police chief, was also the incident commander over the Las Vegas shooting in 2107? Present for two very shady and high-profile tragedies? What’re the odds? From USA Today:

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is no stranger to responding to mass tragedy. Nearly six years before disaster struck in the form of wildfires … he was on the ground in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Pelletier was named chief of … the Maui Police Department in 2021…. On Oct. 1, 2017, Pelletier was the incident commander covering the Strip when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a country music festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

Yet, here are a few things we can deduce:

Listening to the government may very well cost you your life; a little civil disobedience might just save it.

Nothing is more incapable at securing inalienable rights than the American government in its current state … especially when it’s comprised of (deep state) Democrats just following orders.

