Marx-obsessed school teacher with animus towards white people elevated to Colorado legislature by Democrats

It’s almost like the If You Give a Mouse a Cookie circular turn of events:

If you don’t have much to offer and you know it, you’ve probably got a chip on your shoulder. If you’ve got a chip on your shoulder, you’re probably angry at the world, because it’s full of people who do have something to offer. If you’re angry at the world and its positive contributors, you’re probably a Marxist. If you’re a Marxist, you don’t have much to offer, and of that, you’re acutely aware.

Untalented and unoriginal — Look at me, I’m a leftist who hates productive people! — Tim Hernández seems to really despise white people. A sample of his posts on social media can be seen here:

In every space and at every opportunity I have, I will disrupt whiteness, white supremacy, and white power for the dignity of my BIPOC students. — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) March 11, 2021

Here:

If white people spent HALF of the time they spend trying to distance themselves from their whiteness and instead spent it actually deconstructing systems of white supremacy, where would we be? — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) January 25, 2021

Here:

Whiteness isn't a passive thing. It is a complicit benefit of white supremacy at the EXPENSE of those who are not white.



It is aggressive. It is assertive. Diminishing its weaponization by using the word "privilege" is not productive when discussing its real, hurtful outcomes. — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) March 10, 2021

And here:

We’re talking about whiteness and white supremacy. And I’m willing to advocate for any form of disruption to it and every manifestation it has. — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) January 25, 2021

(More still, here.)

But, apparently none of that matters, because Hernández just secured a seat in the Colorado state legislature, thanks to a committee of Democrats tasked with filling a vacancy. Want a job as an American lawmaker? There are only two stipulations… hostility to and hatred of American principles and law is required.

Across his social media accounts, Hernández shares images and videos from his (current?) classroom; the walls are adorned with an array of different leftist revolutionary-themed flags, and there is an inordinate amount of BLM merch:

He is a leftist, so naturally, he’s insulated from any FBI visits, despite his repeated calls for revolution — I thought that was an act of sedition?

As the New York Post reported:

Hernández’s classroom was filled with flags supportive of the Palestinian and far-left political causes, including one that suggested the United States of America belonged to the Aztecs.

Hold up — the Aztecs are victims now? Here’s some sanitized information on the Aztec empire, from a modern woke university textbook:

Among the ‘goods’ that the pochteca obtained were enslaved people, many of whom were destined for sacrifice in the bloody rituals so central to Aztec religious life. … In this cyclical understanding … the sun … identified with the Aztec patron deity Huitzilopochtli … tended to lose its energy in a constant battle against … darkness. Thus the Aztec world hovered always on the edge of catastrophe. To replenish its energy and thus postpone the descent into endless darkness, the sun required the life-giving force found in human blood. …it was wholly proper for people to offer their own blood to nourish the gods in the present. The high calling of the Aztec state was to supply this blood…. As the empire grew … ‘human sacrifices were carried out in the service of politics.’ Massive sacrificial rituals … served to impress enemies, allies, and subjects alike….

Now, call me crazy, but it’s not a tragedy that the Aztec empire no longer rules.

One last social media post for good measure:

How long are we gonna have to wait for white people to “grow” and “unlearn?” Because tbh, having to wait for the group in our society that has the highest education levels, most economic power, and highest political capital to “grow” seems like bullshit to me. — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) November 21, 2021

