« So Elon Musk is getting sued by the DOJ for not hiring one of these? | Transgender policy at Kaiser shines a light on medical care across America »
August 30, 2023

Marx-obsessed school teacher with animus towards white people elevated to Colorado legislature by Democrats

By Olivia Murray

It’s almost like the If You Give a Mouse a Cookie circular turn of events:

If you don’t have much to offer and you know it, you’ve probably got a chip on your shoulder. If you’ve got a chip on your shoulder, you’re probably angry at the world, because it’s full of people who do have something to offer. If you’re angry at the world and its positive contributors, you’re probably a Marxist. If you’re a Marxist, you don’t have much to offer, and of that, you’re acutely aware.

Untalented and unoriginal — Look at me, I’m a leftist who hates productive people! — Tim Hernández seems to really despise white people. A sample of his posts on social media can be seen here:

Here:

Here:

And here:

(More still, here.)

But, apparently none of that matters, because Hernández just secured a seat in the Colorado state legislature, thanks to a committee of Democrats tasked with filling a vacancy. Want a job as an American lawmaker? There are only two stipulations… hostility to and hatred of American principles and law is required.

Across his social media accounts, Hernández shares images and videos from his (current?) classroom; the walls are adorned with an array of different leftist revolutionary-themed flags, and there is an inordinate amount of BLM merch:

He is a leftist, so naturally, he’s insulated from any FBI visits, despite his repeated calls for revolution — I thought that was an act of sedition?

As the New York Post reported:

Hernández’s classroom was filled with flags supportive of the Palestinian and far-left political causes, including one that suggested the United States of America belonged to the Aztecs.

Hold up — the Aztecs are victims now? Here’s some sanitized information on the Aztec empire, from a modern woke university textbook:

Among the ‘goods’ that the pochteca obtained were enslaved people, many of whom were destined for sacrifice in the bloody rituals so central to Aztec religious life.

In this cyclical understanding … the sun … identified with the Aztec patron deity Huitzilopochtli … tended to lose its energy in a constant battle against … darkness. Thus the Aztec world hovered always on the edge of catastrophe. To replenish its energy and thus postpone the descent into endless darkness, the sun required the life-giving force found in human blood.

…it was wholly proper for people to offer their own blood to nourish the gods in the present. The high calling of the Aztec state was to supply this blood….

As the empire grew … ‘human sacrifices were carried out in the service of politics.’

Massive sacrificial rituals … served to impress enemies, allies, and subjects alike….

Now, call me crazy, but it’s not a tragedy that the Aztec empire no longer rules.

One last social media post for good measure:

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com