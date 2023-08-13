Mandatory intersectionality: Elite Black author tells heterosexual Blacks that they have an ‘obligation’ to attend pride events

If you wanted to exemplify the Black aristocracy of America, you could not do better than to point to Caroline Randall Williams, graduate of ultra-elite St. Paul’s prep school and Harvard, with three generations of nationally prominent authors and civil rights leaders as forebears. Currently, she enjoys one of the cushiest gigs in all of academia, the post of “writer in residence” at Vanderbilt University in her home town of Nashville, and her resume includes an NAACP Image Award.

Ms. Randall Williams, speaking as a guest on MSNBC, took the opportunity to instruct less elite Blacks on their obligation to support the homosexual rights movement, despite the fact that in at least 31 separate surveys, they indicate less approval of homosexuality than whites.

Speaking to MSNBC “legal analyst” Charles Coleman, guest hosting for Ali Velshi, she informed the proles that they share a “common adversary” and this have the “obligation” of “showing up for pride events.”

Transcript via Grabien

COLEMAN: “Carolina, leave my last question to you. Given that neo-Nazi white supremacist ideology, it’s not just about race. It has elements of sexism, it has elements of being anti gender, and a lot, always this alone, we’ve seen neo-Nazi groups of over and over again. Sometimes even while armed at different dragon, finds pride events, and earlier this year, even at Disney in Florida. What do you make of that from a place of intersectionality?”



RANDALL WILLIAMS: “Well number one, I think the most important thing is, if you feel, if you’ve lived a life of otherness in any way, we really have to be allies and advocates for each other. And because we share a common adversary. I think figuring out how to really unite and navigate, and you know, showing up for pride events if your person of color who doesn’t identify on the lgbtqia spectrum, that is an essential part of your obligation, to you, know the civic engagement for big, broad speaking progress. So just looking at those pictures, and talking about what we’re dealing with right now, I think about, you know, the protests that we watch in the 60s. My grandma was at the Nashville ’s sit ins. And the white kids who grandparents were spitting on my grandparents, they’re my age walk Iran national. I talked my grandma about what it’s like at that time, she said it was scared. White kids are hearing something about that too. I think it’s complicated. We haven’t addressed this stuff, and now it’s reemerging in a way that’s very frightening. I think we have to be so vigilant about, you know, honoring the people who were other, in ways that we are not.”

Photo credit. Grabien video screengrab