Louisiana enacts law that requires ‘In God We Trust’ motto to be displayed in every public classroom

Move over January 6, there’s a new “darkest day” in American history!

The sheer horror, as relayed by Fox News last week:

A new law in Louisiana requires public schools to make sure ‘In God We Trust’ has a place in their classrooms. The law, HB 8, went into effect on Tuesday and requires public schools to display the national motto of the U.S. – ‘In God We Trust’ – in every classroom of every building. According to the new law, each public school system ‘shall display the national motto in each building it uses and classroom in each school under its jurisdiction.

The legislative proposal had bipartisan support — Democrat governor John Bel Edwards signed Republican Dodie Horton’s bill into law — it is the national motto after all!

But, since you probably know how unthinking, hypersensitive, and petty the average American left is, you would know that the idea of American classrooms displaying American aphorisms instituted into civic life by one of the greatest American presidents (Eisenhower) wouldn’t be a move without controversy.

Enter Chaz Stevens, a man apparently residing in Deerfield Beach, Florida (per his X profile), who engages in one Satanic (literally) stunt after the other, in an effort to promote his “separation of church and state” cause. At one point, he championed a “Satan or Silence Project” in his home state to prohibit Judeo-Christian prayer; Stevens eventually delivered a satanic prayer with the “Twerking Deacon of Sin” by his side. Undoubtedly, Stevens doesn’t actually understand what that concept of “separation of church and state” means, but hey, he’s a leftist, so no one really expected him to go track down the Danbury Baptist letter (if he could even comprehend the archaic language style), or do a dive into primary sources from the foundation of this country.

Anyway, Stevens is now protesting the Louisiana law with queer “art” and like the good leftist he is, he’s grubbing for money to sponsor the project. After almost eight months, Stevens has raised a whopping $687 of his $25,000 goal.

According to an article from June:

Artist and activist Chaz Stevens designed a series of posters both to comply with and to protest state laws requiring ‘In God We Trust’ signs at educational institutions.

Stevens’s signs display the motto, but use the color scheme from the “transgender” Pride flags; he also created others penned in foreign scripts that make the signs unreadable to the average student.

As a born-again Christian, I’m perpetually dumbfounded at the sentiments held by those in opposition to my faith. My dearly-held convictions teach me that I too am a sinner, and I’ve been saved by the free gift of grace; they demand that I don’t take vengeance into my own hands; they require that I don’t bear false witness; I’m told that when I’m wronged, the Christian way is to turn the other cheek; and I’m commanded to love my enemies. You may have heard, “Hate the sin, love the sinner.” Isn’t that a good deal for the atheists and God-haters with whom I interact? Best case scenario, my beliefs are true; worst case scenario is they’re not, but I’ve deluded myself into “being on my best behavior.” Is that really any skin off the nose of people like Chaz Stevens?

