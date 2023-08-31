Letitia James's lawsuit against President Trump is a specious grasping at straws

It's clearly political persecution when a Democrat attorney general campaigns on destroying a Republican she doesn't like. As Politico reported last year, Letitia "Tish" James made anti-Trump rhetoric a central part of her 2018 campaign platform, calling him an "illegitimate president" and an "embarrassment." As Trump noted:

She [James] is a fraud who campaigned on a 'get Trump' platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!

Now James is after Trump for supposedly overvaluing his assets on a financial statement. From a New York Times article out yesterday:

Letitia James, the attorney general, asked a judge to find, without a trial, that the former president had fraudulently overvalued his assets.

What relevance is it even if Trump inflated values? It is as if judicial critters in the Democrat party have no idea that banks get independent appraisals before they loan money, or the regulators will eat them alive.

Did the banks sue Trump for fraud? It doesn't appear that they did, so who was victimized? Did he break any laws?

How many other property developers has James, or any other Democrat New York attorney general, taken to court for inflating the value of their assets? My guess is none; the jails would be full.

How many company executives and brokers who inflated the value of IPOs has James taken to court? Billions of dollars have been lost in many collapsed IPOs, so where are the charges?

Many electric car companies have gone broke despite getting billions from private backers, so where are the criminal cases for bilking investors by overestimating their potential? Should Democrat politicians be charged for pushing all of these failed enterprises, and looking the other way when they went bust?

Why weren't all the people involved in the economic collapse of 2008 charged for fraud for overvaluing junk mortgages, which cost the economy trillions? This includes investment bankers, appraisers, bankers, ratings agencies, and executives at Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.

Almost all people who created cryptocurrencies swindled people out of billions of dollars, yet I don't see James going after them. How many cryptocurrencies have failed? See below:

According to CoinKickoff, from 2013 to 2022, there were 2,383 crypto coin failures. The average lifespan of a cryptocurrency is 15 months and older coins are more likely to fail than new ones.

She never campaigned on getting crooks who defrauded the little guy, because her target was always Trump.

Alvin Bragg also campaigned on destroying Trump. From an article in Olean Times Herald:

Alvin Bragg, the local district attorney in Manhattan who has led the effort to indict former President Donald Trump, is an elected official. He ran for his current office in 2021. In that campaign, he won a Democratic primary crowded with fellow Democrats who promised that, if elected, they would go after Trump.

How many other people has Bragg targeted for writing a check to pay off a nuisance lawsuit? My guess is none, because he doesn't really care. It is pure targeted political prosecution.

How many Democrats have been charged criminally for challenging elections and electors? I can't find any, yet Trump is being charged, and the public is told that he is not qualified to be president because he is a threat to democracy. It is clearly political prosecution to destroy an opponent without evidence of wrongdoing, while looking the other way for political allies.

Why haven't Hillary and Biden been charged with illegally having and mishandling classified documents? The answer is that the politicized Justice Department doesn't really care. They have targeted Trump for destruction since before he took office.

Why didn't we have endless investigations and long sentences for people participating in violent riots after Trump was elected in 2016? The answer is that the media, the Justice Department, and other Democrats have never cared. The target has always been Trump, and they don't care how many people they have to destroy in order to destroy Trump.

There is rampant (and violent) crime in New York; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C., but Democrats, including (in)Justice officials, are much more worried about an outsider like Trump taking down their fiefdom than they are about dangerous criminals.

It is sad that most of the media care more about destroying Trump than the safety and prosperity of the American people.

Image: Alec Perkins from Hoboken, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.