Lefty long knives come out for Kamala

With Joe Biden’s physical and mental health an obvious issue, his and sex and race-driven choice of Kamala Harris as his veep is worrisome for the less delusional Democrats. They know that the prospect of her inheriting the presidency might scare away some voters from a ticket headed by a then-80 year old in 2024, or if, God forbid, Biden’s life were cut short after the nominating convention, they would be stuck with an obviously imbecilic candidate.

But Biden, or those who pull his puppet strings, seems to be sticking by Kamala. In an email to supporters, he wrote:

“Picking Kamala as my eventual vice president was one of the best decisions I made as a presidential nominee,” the president said.

Three years ago today, President @JoeBiden announced @KamalaHarris as his running mate.

The same message was also tweeted out by “The Democrats” X (formerly Twitter) account, asking Dems to reply by telling where they were when they heard the news, as if it were one of the most important moments of their lives.

Comment below where you were when you found out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6OcknV3CIs — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 11, 2023

But other Democrats are unsheathing their long knives in an effort to scare off supporters from inflicting the frequently incoherent Kamala on the party and the nation a second time. See, for example, a truly nasty “fact check” from reliably leftist Politifact.

Choosing Kamala’s statement on ABC television, ““There are polls that also say I have great approval ratings,” Politifact wrote:

No recent public poll shows Kamala Harris with ‘great approval ratings’

Among more than 100 publicly released polls dating to October 2021, none shows Vice President Kamala Harris with approval ratings that outweigh disapproval ratings.

FiveThirtyEight, a polling aggregation website, shows the average for Harris’ recent approval polls have hovered around 12 points "underwater."

Of course, dumping Harris, even if Biden does not or cannot run again, risks alienating Blacks, South Asians, and feminists to whom identity politics trumps ability, admittedly a popular inclination among the Democrats’ most loyal supporters. So those trying to warn off the party from a suicide mission with Kamala have their work cut out for them.

This will be highly entertaining, albeit dismayingly risky for the nation, with the prospect of a “President Kamala Harris” a real danger, especially given the electoral flim-flammery at the Democrats’ disposal.

