August 28, 2023

Lefties whine about red tape keeping them from that great greenie cash heap in the Inflation Reduction Act

By Monica Showalter

What's a hog wallow to pigs who can't jump in?

Try a story in The Guardian, where greenie leftists parade their grievances about Joe Biden's bureaucratic obstacles keeping them from getting their hands on all that greenie cash in Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act:

When President Joe Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act a year ago, Adrien Salazar was skeptical.

The landmark climate bill includes $60bn for environmental justice investments – money he had fought for, as policy director for the leading US climate advocacy coalition Grassroots Global Justice Alliance (GGJA).

