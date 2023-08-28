Lefties whine about red tape keeping them from that great greenie cash heap in the Inflation Reduction Act

You can bet Joe Biden wanted to get that cash for these groups. In his world, nothing buys loyalty like cash. Plus, he could get more of his greenie agenda on a micro level -- from bike lanes, to recycling and composting requirements, to natural gas powered city buses, to nuisance lawsuits, to gluing their hands on museum floors -- done through the lobbyings and harassings of his allied NGOs. Biden's the Big Daddy, the Big Guy for that kind of cash ladling.

Yet the bureaucracy is so bad they can't touch it. They can only look on, tantalized, at all that green cash sitting there and nobody to spend it.

Perhaps the big corporate outfits will snap it away. Perhaps fraudster groups from the COVID shovel-out era with no purpose other than extracting the grants, will end up with it.

Or, to follow on from what Mickey Kaus notes, perhaps Republicans should get up the gumption to take that undistributed cash out of circulation by returning it to the Treasury, shutting the whole spendathon down.

Good lord--the "Inflation Reduction Act" has $60 *billion* to fund, not cleaner air or carbon alternatives, but a massive network of (Dem) activist enviro groups. But it's so bureaucratic and complex they can't get the money! Solution: Kill it, save $60B. https://t.co/DJeiyVjyyE — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) August 27, 2023

Whatever it is, the greenie groups that wanted it so badly aren't getting it.

Nice work, Joe. Every once in a while, your incompetence makes the world a better place.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License