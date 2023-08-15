KJP’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at the WH press room podium

Face it, Karine Jean-Pierre does have a tough job, unless you think her real job is simply to be the first black, female LGBTQWERTY press secretary, in which case she doing splendidly by remaining female (and she does have choices, we are told), Black, and so far as we know still sapphic. After all, putting a happy face on the corruption, incoherence, incompetence, and sheer stupidity of her president is a mighty challenge.

Still, she doesn’t make her job look easy, the way a real pro would do it.

Let’s begin our account of yesterday’s battle with the English Language with a laughable lie that raises an awkward question, calling Biden’s border plan “effective.” If the point of a border is to control who gets into the country, it cannot be called effective. But if the plan is to overrun the country with indigent, disease-bearing people of unknown origin, some of whom are military age men of Asian extraction who might comprise a terrorist force, or a shockwave assault to accompany the outbreak of war in the Taiwan Strait, then, yeah, it might be effective. But who wants to raise that possibility? (two-minute video)

Reporter: “About the border, Congressman Castro said that — was calling on the White House to end all co-operation between Customs and Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety until after the Department of Justice lawsuit is completed against the state. Does the White House have any response to that?”

Jean-Pierre: “I don’t have a response to that. I just know, as you know, the Department of Justice is dealing with the legal aspect of this. Don’t have any response to — to the congressman.”

Reporter: “And also, if there’s any comment on a three-year-old child — migrant child died while traveling on a bus chartered by. Gov. Greg Abbott that was going from Brownsville to Chicago.”

Jean-Pierre: “Well, this — certainly, a loss of any child is devastating and heartbreaking, so certainly our condolences goes out to the child’s family. That is horrific news and horrific to do that. You know, I do have to say, Gov. Abbott has an opportunity to work with us on this, on an issue that certainly is an important one for the American people when you think about the border, when you think about dealing with a broken system. But what he continues to do is he continues to move forward in a dangerous and — and taking unlawful actions. It is undermining what we’re trying to do, what the president is trying to do, trying to deal with a with a broken system in a humane way, trying to do it in a way that is effective, and we have seen his border plan management be effective. It is unfortunate that he continues to do this. And it doesn’t just put, sadly, young migrants at risk — or migrants at risk, but it also puts at risk the Border Patrol who are trying to do their job. He gets in the way of that every day. And so I am very sad to hear about the death of this three-year-old, certainly, and our hearts go out to his family.”

On the horrific fire in Maui, where bungled governmental actions led to an expensive and highly touted siren warning system to fail to alert residents of Lahaina, causing an unknown but large number of people to be incinerated, and her boss’s callous “no comment” response to a reporter’s question on the victims, she butchered her job three different ways.

First, she mispronounced the names of both of Hawaii’s senators and misgendered (which some people regard as nearly murder) Senator Mazie Hirono, her fellow sister in the sorority of stupidity. (15-second clip)

When asked if President Biden had reached out to any of the families in Maui about whose tragedies he refused to comment, she feigned ignorance, which I take as a “no.” (10-second clip):

And finally, she once again demonstrated her lack of mastery of the English Language by decrying the “devastating devastation.” Does she even bother preparing for these press conferences? (6-second clip)

