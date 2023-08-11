Kathy Griffin posts new photo of a decapitated Trump, but this time Jack Smith is the arrogant executioner

Kathy Griffin is the fool of Proverbs, and the wallowing sow of 2 Peter.

Yesterday, The Post Millennial reported that Kathy Griffin had once again shared the grotesque and disgraceful 2017 image that garnered such severe blowback (much from her own colleagues), she was ultimately canceled from a host of professional projects.

But this time, Griffin wasn’t the one holding the bloody head—special prosecutor Jack Smith was. See below:

Kathy Griffin is like the dog that returns to its vomit. pic.twitter.com/fKnnRQYD0d — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) August 11, 2023

Wisdom from the Old Testament Book of Proverbs reveals, “As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly.” The second Book of Peter references the adage, and reads:

But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.

It’s almost as if King Solomon, and the apostle Peter knew Griffin personally when they penned those words….

Griffin is blinded by her rage and thinking irrationally, but the recycled stunt isn’t totally a knee-jerk reaction; no doubt, she’s picked up on the fact we’re living in a bisected society, with the two realms parallel, and one above the other. We’ve got a domain where the rule of law doesn’t apply, American convention and decency is irrelevant, and justice is not blind; this is where we find the Hunter Bidens, the Sam Bankman-Frieds, the Anthony Faucis, the BLM and Antifa terrorists, the Merrick Garlands, and the Jack Smiths.

Then below that, there’s we, the people, and President Trump.

Griffin is indeed floating in the orbit of the former, and emboldened by the ruling regime’s persecutory campaign. Orange man bad, and therefore, the means justify the end. Griffin just can’t help herself, because like the dog, fool, and sow she is, she’s blinded by her own agenda and folly—what an unoriginal leftist.

What’s perhaps worse though, is as far as I know, Smith has yet to criticize the photoshopped image using his likeness. No public condemnation from the very government lawyer leading the prosecutorial charge makes it seems as though the threat has his tacit consent.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.