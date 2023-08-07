Joe Biden's Latin America policy is so bad even Democrats are embarrassed about it -Politico

Joe Biden is a miserable failure as president across the board but few examples are quite as vivid as his failure in Latin America where he is doing literally nothing as the place goes to hell in a handbasket.

The neglect is so bad even Democrats are embarrassed.

According to Politico:

Biden’s diplomatic team has spent most of his first term trying to rebuild alliances in Europe and Asia stressed by former President Donald Trump’s brash nationalism. They have only recently started to turn their attention to Latin America, but lawmakers and corporate officials alike say those efforts are scant — and their patience is starting to wear thin. “I struggle to see what this administration is doing in Latin America that has any heft to it,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D. Va.) said. Kaine’s comments came during a contentious Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last month, where he and other lawmakers grilled representatives from the State and Treasury Departments on why the administration has been, in their words, ignoring Latin America. “I am so embarrassed because when I meet these heads of state,” said Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), “I can’t tell them that they’re wrong” when they criticize the U.S. agenda for the hemisphere.

Those are a couple of Democrat heavyweights and they aren't even trying to hide that Biden is a do-nothing failure on this front.

Meanwhile, here is the kind of thing that's going on in that region abutting ours:

Unlike the rest of Latin America, Mexico’s army stayed out of politics for many decades.



That may now change under its left-wing president.

https://t.co/AxkUG38ZeK — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) August 5, 2023

A tinpot military regime forming on our front doorstep? Nothing to see here, just trust that old Joe, who left the border open, knows what he's doing.

And from Chile?

Un grupo de terroristas armados, interceptaron un bus, obligaron a la gente a bajarse y luego lo quemaron por completo.



A solo cuadras de La Moneda.

Un viernes por la tarde.



Detenidos?

Ninguno

Funcionarios de gobierno preocupados? Ninguno. pic.twitter.com/insQw0Gigp — José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) August 5, 2023

I thought they elected a leftwing regime to put a stop to this kind of activity. Seems it's gotten worse and we all know what Chile eventually does when the leftists drive the country into ruin...

O.K., and this news from Colombia is entertaining, except when you consider the level of corruption involved:

🇨🇴 | ÚLTIMO MINUTO: El Congreso colombiano ordena una investigación al presidente Petro por presuntas irregularidades en su campaña electoral. pic.twitter.com/lsdVQaIHxQ — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) August 4, 2023

...and less laughable, this:

One guess as to where that cocaine is going with Joe Biden's open borders, and what that much cocaine will do to the government of the U.S.'s top partner in Latin America?

Meanwhile, what's the view of Joe Biden's policy regarding Venezuela?

MADURO Y SUS ALIADOS EN WASHINGTON



Estimado SG @Almagro_OEA2015, @NicolasMaduro hubiese preferido ejecutar extrajudicialmente a estos sindicalistas, pero por temor a la @IntlCrimCourt optó sentenciarlos a 16 años de cárcel. Como dicen en mi país, el miedo es libre… y gratis. El… https://t.co/vCR7i2LFjd — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) August 2, 2023

Google Translate, with added clarifiers:

Dear [UN Secretary General] @Almagro_OEA2015 , @NicolasMaduro would have preferred to execute these trade unionists extrajudicially, but out of fear of @IntlCrimCourt [the International Criminal Court] he chose to sentence them to 16 years in prison. As they say in my country, fear is free... and free. Maduro's, and his, is also great and rightly so. Unfortunately, daily we show that the calculation of @JoeBiden @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 @WHAAsstSecty and @Cartajuanero in Venezuela has been wrong, erratic and irresponsible. Without any plan, dismissing the evidence they have in abundance and perched on a naiveté more typical of teenagers gawking at #TikTok , the Biden Administration believed it could lead a pack of criminals to blow themselves up and end up in jail by way of free and fair elections. This task was entrusted to novices of those that one imagines in fifth world governments but not in a country that struggles to preserve some relevance in a new world full of challenges and competitors. To top it off, these novices, driven by the spoiled 'energetic' @amoshochstein , believed that they would separate Maduro from a certain Vladimir Putin who gives him political support, scolds him for his crimes and keeps his ill-gotten fortune from civilians and soldiers of the Chavista nomenclature. Secretary General, Maduro has known allies in the Permanent Council of the @OEA_oficial [United Nations] , unfortunately, behind the good intentions and speeches of @USAmbOAS [Joe Biden's ambassador to the Organization of American States] , Frank Mora, there is a papier-mâché government, a team 'à la Potemkin'. Shameful and dangerous to the region and to US interests and security Remember that lapidary saying of the Reagan era “personnel is policy”. There is nothing more to say. Some will continue abusing and others will continue doing the __________ s (that is, what they are).

Tell me that isn't a devastating reading, and from one of the most important observers on the Venezuelan scene in Washington, a man many hope will eventually become a free Venezuela's president or foreign minister.

These are all just August events, this isn't even getting into the problem of China, Russia and Iran taking over key parts of Latin America's economy, with China becoming the region's top trading partner, Russia and China getting the hooks in in Cuba complete with new surveillance stations directed at the U.S., or the deterioration of democracy in places like Nicaragua and Honduras, with all the illegals that will bring us.

We see a lot of micromanaging of less-troubled Guatemala's affairs from USAID chief Samantha Power, complaining that their democracy doesn't measure up, but nothing about the countries that have gone off the cliff right there in Guatemala's neighborhood, with two de facto military regimes surrounding Guatemala -- Mexico and El Salvador. Nope, just Guatemala, run by what passes as a conservative in that region, is the bad guy.

We also see a lot of silence on Brazil, now that the ruling leftists have disqualified the still-popular former president, Jair Bolsonaro, from running for office for seven years, Obviously, they consider that a how-to guide, not a ominous sign of democracy falling apart.

It's just astonishing what the failure is in this region from Joe Biden, and now the region is remaking itself into something unrecognizable to Americans, not a collection of democracies any more, but a collection of enemy-linked tyrannies, going on right under Joe Biden's nose, with an open border to let its effects into the states.

Yeah, supposedly Joe's got bigger problems, with an election on, his own corruption, his attacks on his opponent, as well as China, and Russia and maybe Niger in Africa, too. But this is something he, and we, ought to care about, too.

When you've got top Democrats saying they're embarrassed about Biden's absence of a plan at a time when one is desperately needed and foreign policy is run by amateurs, you can bet we've got a problem we're going to be hearing about in some very unpleasant ways not too far in the future.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0