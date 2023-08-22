Joe Biden finally gets to Maui, cracks joke to survivors about the time he ‘almost’ lost his ‘Corvette’

Alright, to be fair, the vintage Corvette roadster does double as a storage unit for classified government documents, so a financial hit from its loss wouldn’t just mean tens of thousands of dollars going up in smoke, but probably more like tens of millions. If that ‘Vette burned up, there goes his whole source of income! If the Chinese, and every other American adversary don't get access to classified docs, Biden ain't getting paid! You wouldn't deny a man a living wage, now would you?!

Now, apparently in 2004, one of Joe Biden’s residences experienced a minor fire — according to a 2004 report, lightning struck the home, “starting a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and “no one was hurt” — but that didn’t stop Dementia Joe from prattling on to the survivors of the Maui blaze, about how he knows “what it’s like to lose a home”; watch below:

Biden tells Maui wildfire victims, "I don't want to compare difficulties, but... Jill and I have a little sense of what it's like to lose a home" and then tells the story of when lightning struck his house in 2004 and says "I almost lost my wife, my '67 corvette and my cat."… pic.twitter.com/Mg2zGvdPfl — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 22, 2023

(I will say, I’m genuinely impressed at the restraint of the Hawaiian musicians standing just behind Joe.)

But if you know Joe Biden, you know it gets worse; brought to my attention by my colleague Monica Showalter, was this video clip:

Joe literally fell asleep while Maui victims share their stories. pic.twitter.com/bLSEeYPDah — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 22, 2023

The Democrats could have gotten anyone, but as fate would have it, they got Joe Biden. You know, the beauty of a politician is that at least in theory, they’re good at politicking (they can charm with forked tongues, lie with abandon, they’re slimy) but not Dementia Joe, he’s too far gone in his senility. He could have gotten up on that stage and issued empty but emotive condolences, putting on a spectacularly believable show, but he just can’t help himself.

Understandably so, people are outraged; however, Biden is never not despicable, so I am slightly confused how anyone is that surprised by what took place….

Now, if I were on Biden’s staff, I’d know a little bit about shifting blame and pointing fingers to avoid culpability, and the PR strategy seems like a no brainer solution: just pin it on Robin Ware or Robert L. Peters, or maybe even somebody they call the “Big Guy”? I heard he’s quite a menace.

Actually, now that I think of it, I’m certain it was one of those troublemakers that went off script and fell asleep at a somber memorial service, making Joe Biden look like a nincompoop; in fact, I saw it with my own eyes!

