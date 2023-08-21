Jack Smith’s office leaks like a sieve with anonymous ‘sources’ … or they just don’t exist

This story is based on unidentified “sources familiar with the matter” just like all the stories we used to hear related to “Russian collusion,” which turned out to be completely fictitious. All those unidentified “sources familiar with the matter” turned out to be liars (if they were even real), but we couldn’t know who they were, because they got to hide behind anonymity.

From an article out yesterday:

Appearing to contradict former President Donald Trump’s primary public defense in the classified documents case, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has told special counsel Jack Smith's investigators that he could not recall Trump ever ordering, or even discussing, declassifying broad sets of classified materials before leaving the White House, nor was he aware of any ‘standing order’ from Trump authorizing the automatic declassification of materials taken out of the Oval Office, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Of course the compliant media is willing to print anything relating to Trump without verification … while its operatives buried the Hunter Biden laptop truth, supposedly because their journalistic standards (that’s a joke) wouldn’t let them print the story they couldn’t verify.

The purpose of all the stories about Trump is to destroy him for the next election, nothing more. They don’t care if he is convicted, or not. They know Never Trump Republicans will go along with the plan to chase Trump out of the race. They also don’t care if he is even guilty or not.

One of the biggest pieces of propaganda is that the media and other Democrats want to run against Trump. He’s the most formidable presidential candidate in at least a generation; of course they don’t want to run against him. The deep state, media, and other Democrats wouldn’t invest so much of their time and money seeking to imprison or destroy Trump if they really thought he was the easiest candidate to beat.

Along with their efforts to destroy Trump, they spend a heck of a lot of time covering up and hiding the truth about Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption from the public. They need him back in the basement from which he ran his campaign.

Here is a joke of a hit piece on Trump where a “body language expert” says Trump seems unhealthy and of unsound mind — I’m sorry, is this a joke? It is Biden who speaks in gibberish and who is perpetually confused. There’s a reason the “Dementia Joe” moniker sticks. From The Express yesterday:

In a video posted on Truth Social earlier this week, Mr. Trump appeared unusually unkempt as he ‘verbally faltered’ while taking aim at the slew of charges brought against him in recent months, body language expert Judi James said. She also said his appearance and ‘verbal slurring’ were tell-tale signs that he is under too much strain as criminal proceedings hang over his head.

Moral of the story: Never trust anyone who calls themselves an expert or who is referred to by the media as an expert, or anonymous or unidentified rumormongers.

