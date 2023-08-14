Huge increase on death rate among younger Americans: A crisis that the goes officially unnoticed and unexamined

Insurance actuaries were the first to notice an unprecedented rise in life insurance claims among the healthiest sector of society: working-age people with group life insurance policies. Dr. Pierre Kory writes about the obscene (my word, not his) suppression of discussion and research on this epidemic of death “on the scale of a war or terrorist event” in an article in USA Today and a “longer, less-politically edited version” on Substack. Both essays were co-written Mary Beth Pfeiffer, who first had the idea and did the original research.

Something other than COVID is causing these deaths. Yet, we see no urgent response from federal or state authorities like the CDC or NIH or state departments of health. No interest in identifying what is killing thousands of people in their prime.

Now, the obvious reaction anyone should have after reading our published version is, “Why were the vaccines not mentioned as a possible cause in the article?” If you need me to explain why, I will be brief and blunt: The Op-Ed would NEVER have seen the light of day otherwise. Not in a million years. However, although the vaccines are not mentioned as the cause, we literally call out the sudden, unprecedented rise in life insurance claims in the 3rd quarter of 2021 among the healthiest sector of society - working age, white collar Americans with group life insurance policies (i.e. largely Fortune 500 corporate employees). What happened in the white-collar workplace at that time? I will give you the only possibilities that could explain such a sudden rise: a series of terrorist attacks, wartime mobilization, or the proliferation of corporate vaccine mandates. As far as I can remember, only one of those events actually took place. (snip) In the year ending April 30, 2023—14 months after the last of four pandemic waves in the U.S.—104,000 more Americans died than expected, according to the data tracker, Our World in Data.

The silence in response is stunning:

Yet the massive number of post-pandemic deaths has managed to interest only a cadre of data specialists, scientists, physicians and journalists who believe mistakes were made in pandemic management. We are among them. We won’t discuss those missteps here. But why, we ask, has this issue engendered a deafening silence rather than urgently needed, high-level investigation?

There is much more to see at the Substack version. I can’t begin to tease out the data myself, but do know that the apparent cover-up of the wave of death is a scandal and suggests that the authorities who managed the Covid response are afraid of discovering what the cause really is.

