Gavin ‘Gruesome’ Newsom weds his state to a foreign communist province to ‘fight climate change’

The fact that a seedy and unregulated Chinese-linked lab containing bioweapons can somehow operate right next door to a naval base in California undetected for months while the FBI simultaneously hunts down every single American that breathed near D.C.’s capitol or mentioned anything about stolen elections on social media, makes even more sense in the context of Gavin Newsom’s recent press release—anti-American actors have friends in the highest of places.

On August 3rd, Newsom’s office announced that California had partnered with the Chinese province of Hainan to “fight climate change.” What a strange marriage, considering China remains the number one producer of CO2 in the world, and emits more than twice as much as the United States. The objective of the accord, signed by both Newsom and Hainan’s Vice Governor Chen Huaiyu, read:

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to establish a flexible framework between the Participants in order to permit them to collaborate on protecting the environment, combating climate change and advancing clean energy development.

So what do those collaborative efforts look like? Among other things, the scheme iterates the “implementation of carbon neutrality plans” and the “deployment of zero emission vehicles” along with the “phase-out of fossil fuel” engines.

Almost sounds like wartime language if you were to ask me; “neutralizing” carbon strikes a familiar chord with, “You are the carbon they want to reduce.”

Furthermore, how do Newsom and Chen intend to coordinate their efforts? From the text:

The Participants [California and Hainan] respectively designate the Hainan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Ecology and Environment of Hainan Province, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province, the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Hainan Province, the Department of Education of Hainan Province, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Hainan Province, the Department of Transport of Hainan Province, and the Hainan Provincial Administration for Financial Regulation, as well as the California Environmental Protection Agency and the California Natural Resources Agency, in coordination with sister agencies such as the California State Transportation Agency, to establish the creation of an action plan to implement the objectives of this Memorandum of Understanding [emphasis added].

Eight state agencies from Hainan, from education to “rural affairs” to IT, and three California bureaus, “designate[d]” to enact the measures outlined in the MOU; California is acting like a sovereign nation, and after all, it has every right to.

Obviously though, Newsom’s political methods are nefarious in nature—tightening ties with communist regimes is not in the best interest of the people. But why don’t the Republican governors who rant against Joe Biden, a corrupt and rogue FBI, a tyrannical IRS, or any other federal abomination act like the executives they legally are?

Why can’t I buy incandescent light bulbs anymore? Well, because Kay Ivey won’t stand up to the Department of Energy. Why do Texans have to deal with endless invaders and the fallout that inevitably accompanies the hordes? Because Greg Abbott won’t defy the diktats of the Department of Homeland Security. Why do Tennesseeans seeking a tax haven still have to pay the federal pizzo? Because Bill Lee won’t expel IRS agents and defend his borders against D.C. stormtroopers.

Like the federal president, each governor is the top executive; therefore, each governor is bound to execute the law of his land, which at the root of it, is each state constitution, respectively.

Alabama didn’t ban incandescent light bulbs; a bunch of unelected bureaucrats did. Texas didn’t erase the statutes on the books regarding the immigration process; Alejandro Mayorkas just has no respect for the rule of law. Tennessee didn’t enact an unapportioned direct tax (in direct violation of Article I, Section 2), rather Abraham Lincoln and corrupted federal interests seized an opportunity to obliterate the prosperity and economic freedom envisioned by the Founders.

Republican governors are playing into a system of a federal government supremacy over subject States—I suspect it’s an orchestrated slow boil—and it’s incompatible with the Union’s original design. The created, or the federal government, is never greater than the creator, or the States.

