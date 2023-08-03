Funny how no one cares about racism in South Africa anymore

Remember all the speeches about apartheid? As I recall, Jesse Jackson got involved in South African politics. It was the issue of our time, as they often say.

For the record, apartheid was terrible and a correction was needed. However, it's hard to see what's happening in South Africa today. The country is a financial mess and the extremes seem to be doing all the talking.

This is the sad story:

South Africa's Marxist-Leninist political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, celebrated its 10th anniversary over the weekend. After the radical group's demagogic leader emphasized, "We are with President Putin... We are Putin, and Putin is us, and... we are not with the USA," Julius Malema led nearly 100,000 of his followers in singing the anti-white hate song, "Dubul' ibhunu," known as "Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer." Video of the bloodthirsty chant at the FNB Stadium, complete with gun sounds, has gone viral, prompting outrage and concern from the world's richest man, South African Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who wrote, "They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa."

It sounds like they are in fact pushing for genocide of white people.

All this reminds me of a conversation that I had with a White South African family recently relocated to Texas. They were simple farmers and descendants of people who had moved there over a century ago. The young father confirmed that people were leaving and heading to Australia, New Zealand, or the U.S. He felt that they'd be in danger back home and wanted his young kids to grow up in a different world.

Once upon a time, Nelson Mandela was the darling of the West. Of course, he died years ago, but one wonders what he would say about the destruction of what was once an imperfect but prosperous land?

Things were supposed to turn out different in South Africa. Where is Jesse Jackson when we really need him? Or maybe President Obama?

