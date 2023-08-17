Fulton County machine to shove President Trump in their rat-, roach- and bedbug-infested jail

What's a political prosecution without a little humilation and torture on the side?

Every left-wing dictator knows this, and so does the far-left political prosecution team in Fulton County, Georgia, where yes, they plan to shove President Trump and his 18 co-defendants into a bona fide human rights-violating dump of a prison.

According to the Washington Examiner:

When former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election case turn themselves in, they will be booked at the notorious Fulton County Jail, a consistently overcrowded, bedbug- and fire ant-ridden detention center that is being investigated by the Justice Department over alleged civil rights violations. Trump and several of his allies, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, were indicted late Monday and charged with multiple crimes related to their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump has denied all wrongdoing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender. When they do, they will be arrested and processed at the Fulton County Jail. The detention center has a horrendous reputation in the state, and Trump supporters have already sounded the alarm online, claiming his life will be at risk if he's taken to the Atlanta facility. "The Biden DOJ is currently investigating the Fulton County Jail for safety violations," Charles R. Downs wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Despite this, the Democrats are going to force Donald Trump to be arrested at this dangerous facility. The deranged globalists are intentionally putting a president’s life in danger.

That's the idea. Just look at the leftist rejoicing on Twitter and the like over this potential for a violent ending for President Trump. Or, the haughty indifference of Fulton County's sheriff and prosecutor, who gleefully assure that President Trump will be treated no differently from the garden-variety felons who populate that black hole they run.

The human-rights violations over there are truly grotesque:

In July, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced an investigation into the jail in response to the death of Lashawn Thompson, a prisoner suffering from mental health issues who was eaten alive by bedbugs. His body was found in a filthy cell covered in insects.

And this isn't just the Washington Examiner saying this.

The New York Times says the same thing, in more euphemistic language:

The local sheriff, who oversees the jail, says that even high-profile defendants like Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, and Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, would be treated like everyone else should they surrender there. That means they would undergo a medical screening, be fingerprinted and have mug shots taken, and could spend time in a holding cell at the jail, weeks after the Justice Department announced an investigation for what it called “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions” there. On Wednesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office prohibited news media from gathering near the jail as it prepared for the defendants to be processed. Fani T. Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, has said that she wants all 19 people charged in the case to be booked by noon on Aug. 25. Her office has led a two-and-a-half-year investigation into election interference by Mr. Trump and his allies that culminated this week with a 98-page racketeering indictment. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that “at this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants” would be booked at the Fulton County Jail, as the Rice Street jail is officially called.

It's pretty obvious they aren't going to be able to protect these people, who have committed no murders, no robberies, no fraud, no rape, no assault, no nothing -- and whose only "crime" is questioning Georgia's skeevy election in 2020 with its still-unexplained rolling suitcases and other irregularities that wouldn't be tolerated by a UN or EU observer at a fourth-world election, and what they are planning is actual harm to them. Once the harm happens, an official or two will be "fired" if worst comes to worst, as happened in the eaten-alive bedbug case and the hellhole will continue as it always has.

What we see here now is the tremendous power these people have in using their own incompetence as a weapon against their political opponents, with no consequences whatsoever when their failures to do their jobs are exposed. They've been incompetent for awhile and they like to keep it that way because they know how to use it as an instrument of power. It reminds me of how Venezuela's late, unlamented dictator, Hugo Chavez, used to control his opposition which demonstrated against him in huge numbers, by employing criminals to shoot into crowds to scatter them with no consequences, or how he let the criminals out on the streets to ensure that people couldn't gather in public places where they were sure to talk about his failures.

In a situation like this, is it terribly farfetched to imagine that Trump could be found dead in his cell and somehow, the security cameras were "broken" as happened in a far better-run jail facility in lower Manhattan? When people are given absolute power over others in a prison situation, you can bet there will be abuses.

And the fact that the January 6 defendants were regularly abused in Washington, D.C.'s prisons, by vicious guards, pretty well tells us where the bottom is. Nobody was punished for that, and if Trump ends up in Fulton County's filthy human-rights-violating hole, the same thing will happen to him, if not worse given their crazed hatred for him.

They can't even protect nasty criminals in that Fulton County jail. How are they going to protect people who don't commit violent crimes, and quite a few of them?

The New York Times notes that maybe the Secret Service will bee able to protect Trump from going to that filthy fourth-world hellhole that they have failed to uphold basic humane standards for, but that is probably stretching it. They have already declared themselves supreme, over all other laws and protections, even as a lousy county group demanding the right to jail a national presidential candidate over things they read in the news, all to prevent him from becoming president again. We are talking about some very bloated egos with very exaggerated senses of their rights to power.

The Times also notes that sometimes other prisoners who aren't confirmed thugs are isolated from the rest of the jail populations are separated out, citing a teacher cheating case and its defendants. Maybe.

But there's also the possibility that they will hold President Trump and his allies in that filthy human-rights-violating hole until the March trial date, which, coincidence of coincidences, comes a day before the SuperTuesday primaries.

This is obviously a political prosecution. And now that they want to make it even more grotesque by throwing a former president in a rat-infested holding cell, complete with full body cavity search, it's pretty obvious their aim is to degrade, harm and humiliate. Every last aspect of this grotesque hijacking of justice needs to be fought and fought hard by both Trump's legal team, and Georgia's voters. This is fourth-world garbage. It will only get worse.

